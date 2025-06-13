Moment Pumpkin Tells Mama June She Asked Husband Josh For a Divorce Revealed (Exclusive Clip)

YouTube/ We tv

In TooFab's exclusive preview of Mama June: Family Crisis, June also shares an update on her weight loss journey, revealing how much she's lost.

Amid her separation from her husband Josh, Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efird is reaching out to her family for advice.

In TooFab's exclusive preview of Friday's 100th episode of Mama June: Family Crisis, Pumpkin stops by Mama June and her husband Justin Stroud's house after she officially asked Josh for a divorce.

"Well, Josh was going back to the house 'cause we today went to the therapy stuff," she explains. "Today was really us sitting down with a therapist and me asking him for a divorce."

"What? You decided to go through with it?" June asks, to which Pumpkin says she did.

When asked how Josh reacted to the news, Pumpkin -- who shares Ella, 7, Bentley, 3, and 2-year-old twins Sylus and Stella with Josh -- replies, "I mean, of course, he's sad and stuff. I don't think that he's shocked. I think he knew that was [coming]."

"I think he knew that we haven't been doing good," she adds. "I'm not gonna wait around forever for us to be able to communicate with each other, and put our kids through that."

June chimes, in, agreeing with her daughter. "Yeah, don't stay for just the kids."

"I don't wanna do that," Pumpkin replies, before recalling how she ended her conversation with Josh following their therapy session.

"[I said] 'I still wanna be best friends with you. I still wanna be cordial for the kids. I still want us to be able to do things with the kids together.'"

Justin then shares his two cents, noting that it's "hard" to navigate a separation after "people are together for a long period of time and then break up."

"Sometimes you can be friends, sometimes you can't," he said.

Pumpkin then asks her stepfather if he could go chat with Josh "man to man," telling Justin, "He does respect you a lot. Maybe he'll talk to you."

"Counselor Justin!" June quips, to which Justin agrees to "stop by and check on him." Before he leaves, Justin notes to Pumpkin that it would "be a good time for you to bond" with June, who was standing on a vibrating plate exercise machine during their conversation.

Earlier in the clip, June gives an update on her weight loss journey after Pumpkin questioned her mom about her unconventional workout method. And even if it may not be your typical exercise machine, it definitely appears to be working!

"I'm just trying to figure out how this is working out," Pumpkin notes, to which June replies, "When I started this five weeks ago, I weighed 255. This morning when I woke up, I weighed 232. So in five weeks, I have lost 23 pounds. I don't even go to the gym. This is all, this is my gym."

June later suggests that Pumpkin should take a turn on the vibrating plate machine.

"I mean, you need to go work on that thing. You know, you're at 206 ... that squatter machine will take your name," she says, before asking her daughter, "And so, what you gonna do now?"

"I mean, you're getting a divorce. What are you gonna do?" she repeats, to which June replies. "I don't know. There's a lot of things that I have to figure out. I mean, that's probably why I'm gonna stay here. You know, think it over."

"You stay here? Well, see. Look at you. You always come back home to mama," June says.

Pumpkin stresses that she really wants to "try to figure my stuff out," with June agreeing that she "need[s] to work on yourself and do Pumpkin."

"Yes, bitch," Pumpkin replies, rolling her eyes.

While Pumpkin and Josh's split is still playing out on Mama June: Family Crisis, she filed for divorce from her husband of six years back in August 2024.

In a settlement agreement obtained by TMZ, which was the first to report the news, Pumpkin indicated that the pair has been in a "bona fide state of separation" since July 2024.

The pair agreed to share joint legal and physical custody of their four children, per their settlement agreement, and has a "parenting plan" they previously agreed upon. They also both waived the right to request child support.

In an interview with TooFab ahead of the Season 7 premiere, Pumpkin opened up about her split from Josh.

"In our relationship, I done things that were obviously wrong. I can admit that as a woman, I can admit that as an adult," Pumpkin shared, before adding that he had a lot to answer for as well.

"Unfortunately, we did try therapy, you'll see that throughout the season. We tried that together and separately," she continued. "It wasn't like I just gave up on a 10-year marriage and four kids later. No, I genuinely did try, I did try to do what I needed to do as a wife and things just didn't work out for us."