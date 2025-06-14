Politicians Speak Out After 'Horrific' Shooting of 2 Minnesota Lawmakers

Minnesota Legislature

"This is where hate and violent rhetoric lead," Senator Chuck Schumer wrote of the fatal shooting of State Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband, while State Senator John Hoffman and his wife were also shot.

Politicians are speaking out in the wake of the tragic shooting of two Democratic Minnesota lawmakers and their spouses.

In a press conference on Saturday, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced that State Representative Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, were fatally shot in their Brooklyn Park residence, and State Senator John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, were shot at their Champlin home early Saturday morning.

Walz called the attack an "act of targeted political violence."

Hortman and her husband were both killed. Hoffman and his wife are both recovering from their gunshot wounds in the hospital. Walz said they are "cautiously optimistic" Hoffman and his wife will "survive this assassination attempt."

According to authorities, the gunman was impersonating a police officer, and discovered flyers for the "No Kings" anti-Trump protests in his car. A manhunt is currently underway. Per the Associated Press, police have identified the suspect as 57-year-old Vance Boelter.

While the motive is still unclear, a law enforcement official told CNN that police discovered a hit list of nearly 70 names, including pro-abortion rights advocates and abortion providers, along with Minnesota lawmakers and those in other states. Police also reportedly found a Father's Day card that was addressed to the suspect, which was full of ammunition.

Following the abhorrent shooting, political figures took to social media to condemn the attack.

President Donald Trump released a statement via White House Press Secretary Karoline Levitt, calling the attack a "terrifble shooting." Per the statement, Attorney General Pam Bondi and the FBI are "investigating the situation."

Former President Joe Biden also reacted to the shooting, sharing a statement that read: "This heinous attack motivated by politics should never happen in America. We must give hate and extremism no safe harbor and we must all unite against political violence as a nation. Jill and I are sending strength to everyone affected by this senseless tragedy during an unimaginable time."

Former 2024 presidential candidate and former California senator, Kamala Harris, spoke out, calling the attack "horrifying."

"Let me be clear: Political violence has no place in our nation," she wrote in part. "Elected officials must be safe to do their job on behalf of the people. The hate and division that dominate our political discourse must end."

Meanwhile, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer condemned the "ghastly targeted shootings," which he described as "not just horrific" but "acts of political extremism and an assault on our democracy itself."

"This is where hate and violent rhetoric lead," Schumer added. "We must stand united against political violence in all forms -- and bring those responsible to swift and full justice. My heart aches for the victims and their families."

US Senator Minnesota Amy Klobuchar said she was "heartbroken and horrifed" by the violent attack in her home state. She praised Hortman's legacy and opened up about their friendsthip.

Former Congresswoman Gabby Giffords -- who was shot in a 2011 assassination attempt -- wrote that she's "devastated" over the fatal shooting of her friend.

"My family and I know the horror of a targeted shooting all too well. An attack against lawmakers is an attack on American democracy itself," she said in part. "Leaders must speak out and condemn the fomenting violent extemism that threatens everything this country stands for.

Meanwhile, former first lady of California Maria Shriver shared a lengthy, empassioned statement on her social media accounts, in which she described the shooting of Hortman and her husband as "cold-blooded assassination" and called the gunman as "coward."

"My fellow Americans, peace is our only way forward," she wrote. "At this moment may we pause and hold this family, their extended family, and their friends in a collective embrace. No doubt other lawmakers around our country are terrified and with good reason. Everyone is terrified."

Shriver added that her "hope" for Americans who are protesting Trump's policies today "will do so peacefully and calmly" and that "we will all condemn political violence, hate speech, name calling --all of it."

"It has no place in our public square, no place in our culture. Condemn it in every way," she continued. "My hope is that today we will all stop and realize that the tempers, the rage, the anger, the vitriol -- it's all brought us to this moment. This moment must end. This moment cannot go on. No one is safe in this moment. May we hold these families close. May we hold our own families close."

