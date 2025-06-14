The Boys Star Erin Moriarty Reveals Graves' Disease Diagnosis

Instagram

The Boys star Erin Moriarty is opening up about her health.

On Friday, the 30-year-old actress revealed she has been diagnosed with Graves' disease, an autoimmune disease that affects the thyroid gland, which produces too much thyroid hormone (hyperthyroidism), per the Cleveland Clinic.

Moriarty shared her diagnosis in an Instagram post.

"Autoimmune disease manifests differently in everybody/every body,'" she began in the caption. "Your experience will be different from mine. My experience will be different from yours. Perhaps greatly, perhaps minutely."

"One thing I can say: if I hadn't chalked it all up to stress and fatigue, I would’ve caught this sooner," she continued. "A month ago, I was diagnosed with Graves' disease."

The Jessica Jones alum added that she has started treatment for the condition.

"Within 24 hours of beginning treatment, I felt the light coming back on," she shared. "It's been increasing in strength ever since. If yours is dimming, even slightly, go get checked."

Moriarty concluded her post by sharing a message for others who may be going through similar struggles.

"Don't 'suck it up' and transcend suffering; you deserve to be comfy. S--t's hard enough as is," she wrote.

In her post, the Jessica Jones alum shared a carousel of selfies, ranging from photos of her smiling to others in which she appeared tired.

Moriarty also posted two screenshots from what appeared to be text conversations with her parents.

Per the screenshot, she once texted her mom a message that read: "I'm serious; I really, really need relief. I feel nauseated tonight. I feel so s--t and removed from who I am. I can't live like this forever. Or that long."

"There aren't moments anymore, but even a passing five seconds, when I feel normal," Moriarty added. "I've never had that. Not one. It's not just fatigue -- it's an ineffable, system-wide cry for help, and I don't know how long I can remain in this state."

In another screenshot that appeared to show part of a message between her and her father, Moriarty wrote, "I already feel a world of difference, primary thought (as of now): 'damn, this is how I'm supposed to feel? I've been missing out!' xx."

Moriarty sharing her Graves' disease diagnosis comes nearly a year after actress Daisy Ridley revealed she has the condition.

In an interview with Women's Health, which was published in August 2024, the Star Wars actress shared that after filming the 2024 neo-noir psychological thriller Magpie she felt unwell -- experiencing a racing heart rate, weight loss, fatigue, and hand tremors -- which are all side effects of Graves' disease.

When her doctor said those with Graves' disease often feel "tired but wired," that clicked.