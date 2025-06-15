13 Celebrities Who Were Totally Transformed By Parenthood

Getty

“Having children saved me -- and taught me to be in this world differently.”

Welcoming a child into the world is a life altering experience and can be completely transformative for new moms and dads. While caring for an infant takes time and patience, it often changes how you look at the world -- and can change a person for the better. These celebrities say that their lives were totally flipped when they became parents and it made them more responsible, a better partner and more appreciative for the little things in life. Having children totally transformed their lives…and they wouldn’t have it any other way.

Adele

After welcoming her son in 2012, Adele says that being a mother definitely changed her sense of self worth. Looking back, the singer explained that she began to think more positively about herself and became more proud of all of her accomplishments.

“He makes me so proud of myself, and he makes me like myself so much. And I’ve always liked myself. I’ve never not liked myself. I don’t have hang ups like that,” she told Time magazine. “But I’m so proud of myself that I made him in my belly. Cooked him in my belly and then he came out of me! This human who’s suddenly walking around and doing his own thing.”

Anne Hathaway

Right after giving birth to her first child, Anne Hathaway says she became much more confident in her body and her appearance. She explained that while she was typically a little bit intimidated to walk into a gym in Los Angeles with so many athletes and bodybuilders, she had a newfound sense of confidence after giving birth.

“I feel a lot more confident…I walk [into the gym], I’m like, yeah, I work out with five-pound weights, but I pushed a baby out of my body so I feel good right now! So I don’t care what I look like, I feel great!” she said on The Ellen Show.

Beyoncé

Beyoncé also experienced a change in her relationship with her body after giving birth. After welcoming her first baby in 2012, the superstar musician shared that she felt more powerful and confident in her body, even if it was different than it was before getting pregnant.

“Right now, after giving birth, I really understand the power of my body,” she told Vogue in 2013. “I just feel my body means something completely different. I feel a lot more confident about it. Even being heavier, thinner, whatever. I feel a lot more like a woman. More feminine, more sensual. And no shame.”

Kim Kardashian

When her children were born, Kim Kardashian says her priorities in life completely changed and immediately put the rest of her surroundings in perspective. She explained that she began to care less about what other people were doing and wanted to solely focus on her children.

“Being a mom, honestly, makes you just not really give a f--k about anything else,” Kim told E! News. “Immediately, [only about] what’s going on inside, in your home.”

Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie says her whole life was changed when she adopted her first child. Reflecting on the early moments they shared together, Angelina explained that it made her view the world completely differently. And as she expanded her family over time, she says her children gave her a reason for living during an incredibly tough time.

“My entire life changed. Having children saved me -- and taught me to be in this world differently,” she told Vogue. “I think, recently, I would’ve gone under in a much darker way had I not wanted to live for them. They’re better than me, because you want your children to be. Of course I’m the mother, and hopefully that safe place for them and that stability. But I’m also the one that they laugh at -- and I see them taking over so many different aspects of our family.”

Channing Tatum

When Channing Tatum became a dad for the first time after the birth of his daughter, he says his perspective on how women are treated in the world completely changed. Looking back, he admits he had a sort of feminist awakening that altered how he viewed other people going forward.

“Only in having a daughter did it start to really scare me how scary the world is for women,” he shared with Vanity Fair. “You can conceive it when you love someone that is a girl, but it doesn't land in the same way as having a tiny female human in the world that is so vulnerable and looking at the world through rose-colored glasses.”

P!nk

Pink admits that she never truly planned on becoming a mother but after welcoming her two children, her world changed. Looking back on the early days with her babies, she says she was actually shocked about how responsible she instantly became.

“I did not know I was going to have a family. I didn’t picture that for myself because I was terrified I would be a terrible mother,” Pink explained to People. “But, oh my God, being a mom is the most incredible thing I’ve ever done. It’s shocking how responsible I’ve become…I was in charge of snacks for last week’s basketball game; I’m chaperoning Willow’s dance next Friday…Who am I? But I love it.”

Bradley Cooper

Bradley Cooper admits he looks at the world completely differently thanks to his daughter. He says he now truly appreciates the little things in life and his days are filled with constant joy thanks to the small moments he shares with his little girl.

“Everything changed...every single thing is absolutely shaded by, or brought into glorious colors, by the fact that I get to be a father to a wonderful human being,” he shared on The Ellen Show. “You have this wonderful thing or breakthrough with a script, or you have a wonderful moment on this set or in an editing room...you have like 40 of those moments every day with your kid, that are that level of joy. That’s not spinning it, that’s just the truth.”

Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson is mom to two children and for her, becoming their mother made her realize that it’s okay to ask for help in life. For many years, she says she tried to handle everything on her own -- but with kids, she finally understood that it’s okay to accept a little assistance from other people.

“I’m used to having a lot of balls in the air, and I think I’m finally okay with letting other people help me keep the balls up,” she told Vanity Fair. “I haven’t always been that way. I’m getting to a place in my life where I’m okay with letting other people in, with asking for help.”

Casey Affleck

Casey Affleck says fatherhood has been a completely “transformative” experience for him -- and was something he could have never understood before it actually happened to him. It changed everything about his life and made him more grateful for a flexible career that allows him to spend so much time at home with his kids.

“[Being a parent] sort of changed everything,” he shared at an Academy Award event. “It’s far and away the best thing that ever happened to me…It’s a little bit like trying to describe to somebody…what life is like on another planet, in another galaxy. Until you’re sort of there in that other galaxy, then you’ll never really know what it’s like.

Salma Hayek

Salma Hayek says that becoming a mother has made her incredibly vulnerable -- but in turn, it taught her to be tough so that she could always be there to protect her daughter and allow her to grow in a safe space.

“You will never be as vulnerable as you are when you have a child. Because of this, you have to be stronger than you have ever been,” she told Extra.

John Stamos

John Stamos didn’t become a dad until he was in his 50s but says it completely flipped his life upside down. Looking back on the birth of his son, he explained that even the little things in life became brighter and more vibrant.

“It’s more beautiful than I imagined,” he shared with ET. “Everything is more colorful, more exciting. Music, you know, sounds better. He’s just a beautiful little boy.”

Mark McGrath

Mark McGrath admits that for years, he lived a very privileged life but when his children were born, he quickly had to change things. The Sugar Ray frontman explained that with two children, he had to learn to be selfless because his life now revolved around them and their needs.