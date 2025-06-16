Diddy Trial's Most Disturbing Claims: Week Six Breakdown

Getty

The dismissal of a juror kicked off the sixth week of testimony by the prosecution, which said it had five witnesses left, including a law enforcement agent and another former assistant

After a week dominated by one of Sean "Diddy" Combs' most recent girlfriends, who was the second testify to witness anonymously under a "pseudonym," the prosecution in New York is down to five witnesses left as they build their case against the hip-hop mogul.

The hip-hop mogul has been charged with sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy, and transportation to engage in prostitution. He's maintained his innocence. If convicted on all charges, which also include arson and bribery, Combs could face a mandatory 15-year prison sentence, with the possibility of life behind bars.

The woman testifying under the name "Jane" had been involved with Combs for approximately three-and-a-half years, up to his arrest in September 2024. She detailed similar allegations to an earlier girlfriend, R&B singer Cassie Ventura, citing Ventura's November 2023 lawsuit as an eye-opening moment for her -- though it did not end their relationship.

Another girlfriend testified anonymously under the name "Mia," while the jury heard additional testimony from Ventura's mother and Scott "Kid Cudi" Mescudi, who was romantically involved with Ventura while she was still with Combs.

Multiple staff members who've worked for Combs' various business enterprises over the years have also testified, as have hotel staff where his "freak offs" occurred, and investigators involved in the raid on his Miami home and investigation into his affairs.

A centerpiece of the prosecution's case has been the viral video of Ventura's physical assault in the hallway of the InterContinental Hotel in Los Angeles in 2016, with jurors reliving that story from multiple individuals, including a security guard who alleged he was paid $100,000 by Combs directly to give him the only copies of that altercation.

As the prosecution argues coercion, the defense is countering with consent. But both sides agreed that in order to get to the bottom of the case, there would be a lot of witnesses and a lot of shocking details about Combs' sexual proclivities.

You can catch up on the first five weeks of testimony at the following links:

Week 6, Monday

Diddy Team's Efforts to Reach 'Mia'

Combs' staff was keeping tabs on him in the wake of Ventura's November 2023 lawsuit that exposed "freak offs" to the world. The jury saw texts from former security guard Damion "D-Roc" Butler, who checked up on Combs, telling him, "If you need a real friend, I'm here."

They also revisited some message between Butler and "Mia," an alias used in court by a former assistant who chose to testify anonymously, where Butler had given Combs Mia's number and then was working as the middleman attempting to get Mia to either take Combs' calls or call him herself.

"Your boy said to call him. He doesn’t want or need you to do anything. He just called me," Butler texted her on December 5, 2023. Two months later, he sent her, "Good morning. How are you doing? Did you ever speak to P. He called me a couple days ago."

Even as Butler was trying to communicate with Mia, he was sending Combs copies of the responses he was getting in February 2024.

"Let me know when you reach her," Combs replied after Butler sent him a message from Mia on February 4saying that her debt was her problem and she'd figure it out one day.

Combs also tried to reach her multiple times himself over the next few days.

On February 7, he sent her, "Hey. I don’t wanna be blowing up your phone. Just needed to talk to you for 10 minutes. Just need my memory jogged on some things. You were my right hand for years, so I just to speak to you to remember who was even around me. And it would be good to hear your voice. But if you don’t want to, all good. Just let me know. Love. Hope you’re well."

He then sent a copy of that message to Butler, adding, "I’ve been trying to reach her, she ain’t picking up the phone." Butler then tried to call Mia twice; she did not answer.

On cross-examination, defense attorney Teny Geragos confirmed that Butler told Combs Mia's number was ringing as if she was out of the country at the time, and that there are no records of Combs attempting to call Mia again after that.

Texting About 'Freak Offs,' Drugs & Violence

On Monday morning, the jury reviewed multiple emails between Combs' former chief of staff Kristina Khorram and various personal assistants about planning and setting up "freak offs" at hotels for him and Ventura in 2016. These texts were read with paralegal specialist Ananya Sankar on the stand as a summary witness.

The jury was then shown similar messages from November 2021, still involving Khorram, relating to coordinating a "hotel night," which is what his most recently girlfriend, who testified anonymous as "Jane," called "freak offs." These were events allegedly involving a woman involved with Combs romantically having sex with a hired man while Combs watched and directed from the side (and sometimes got involved).

In a text from Combs on November 14, 2021, the mogul told Khorram he didn't want the hotel to know that it was him booking the room so he wouldn't have to deal with "unneeded charges." Various hotel staffers have testified that "freak offs" often led to additional cleaning charges.

Another exchange shared with the jury, this one dated February 2022, talked about how Combs' "damage charges on the one hotel are always high." This would correspond to Combs' time with "Jane," who called the events "hotel nights."

A message sent to her from Khorram told her to ask the hotel "if they can bring up like 15 bath towels." Jane responded that Combs always brought cash and requested his security bring around $5-10k -- with Khorram relaying this request to Combs.

On top of text exchanges about setting up and managing hotel rooms, the jury saw exchanges involving Combs, Khorram and other staff members about buying drugs from a dealer dubbed "Guido."

In one thread, Faheem Muhammad, Combs' head of security, gets approval to pay thousands of dollars to Guido for drugs, including marijuana, on a thread including Combs, Khorram, Guido, and Combs' accountant.

Another thread showed Combs confirming an order of "Molly, 15 pills," which he said he needed Muhammad to pick up before a flight to Miami. He then instructed Khorram not to text about it, per NBC News.

There were also text messages related to some of the alleged violence Ventura had previously testified she endured during her decade-long relationship with Combs. In May 2017, she texted Khorram "wtf" and told her she "should talk to him."

"No one deserves being dragged by their hair," Ventura texted Khorram. "I locked the door for my safety." She also said she had no belongings or money with her. Khorram replied she would try to talk to Combs and help Ventura get her things.

Sankar also shepherded the jury through revisiting voice messages after Ventura's lawsuit between Combs and Jane, that she did not know he was recorded. There were also photos from around that time, dated December 28, 2023, recovered from Khorram's device that were from another phone.

"I don’t believe the lovey dovey stuff. You don’t need to go there for me. I was confused and couldn’t concentrate for three years and feel extremely exploited, heartbroken and manipulated by you," read one message written from Jane to Combs.

Another stated, "You’re the only opportunist here. You exploited the fuck out of me. You win. 3 years of being used and you had three years of fun with my body." Jane had testified sending both of these letters.

A few hours after the photos of these messages were taken, Jane texted Khorram, "he just threatened me about my sex tapes that he has of me on two phones. He said that he would expose me and send them to my child’s father."

'Cowboys' Stand Out in Hotel

The first witness called by the prosecution was a summary witness. These are individuals called by the government to submit summary charts into evidence to help the jury gain more clarity around the testimony of other witnesses.

This is done by entering things like text messages and other relevant information into evidence without specifically having them brought up as discussion points in testimony.

Ananya Sankar is employed by the government at the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York. She testified that she had reviewed and could verify the accuracy of these charts summarizing prosecution exhibits.

On the stand, Sankar said she had reviewed hundreds of pages of documents related to this case, including text messages, phone call logs, audio files, videos, and images.

She read aloud a text exchange about "freak offs"/"hotel nights" between oft-mentioned then-chief of staff Kristina Khorram and one of Combs' assistants, Ryan Lopez. A hotel manager in Week 2 cited Lopez's name on the account used to book Combs' hotel rooms.

"Lol think I saw one of the cowboys today. You can spot them in a lobby like a escort. I forgot to tell you about it," Lopez texted Khorram on December 29, 2019, as read aloud by Sankar in court.

Khoramm sent back four laughing face emojis and the question, "Btw how long is he gonna stay awake?" Lopez replied, "Lol I’m guessing until tomorrow night." That corroborates stories from both Ventura and "Jane," who stated that one service used to find escorts was called Cowboys 4 Angels. They also both stated these sessions could go multiple days.

Judge Dismisses Juror Over 'Inconsistencies'

After five full weeks, Judge Arun Subramanian followed through on last week's intention to dismiss juror number 6 over inconsistencies in his answers about where he lives. The defense argued that this dismissal of a Black juror for a white alternate would impact the diversity of the jury.

Subramian argued that "it would be improper to let the race of the juror and the alternate juror factor into the proper course here all."

As for the juror, he also declined the defense's wish to allow him to be questioned further, as he worried it would give him another chance to "shade" his answers.

Subramian said that when questioned last week, the juror seemed to be making an effort to stay on the jury. He also said there's some evidence he may be acting with a personal agenda.

Juror number 6 was replaced with the first alternate, a 57-year-old white man who works as a manufacturing architect with a master's degree in mechanical engineering. He told the court he's heard some media coverage of the allegations against Combs on the radio.