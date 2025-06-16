Gwyneth Paltrow's Daughter Apple Comments on Mom Cooking Topless on Instagram

Instagram

Paltrow replied back with a laughing face emoji to her daughter's comment.

After Gwyneth Paltrow shared a daring video of her morning breakfast routine, her 21-year-old daughter, Apple Martin, couldn’t help but comment on the post.

Starting the video off cooking without a shirt, in a video posted to Instagram over the weekend, Paltrow captioned the post with ingredients to her Tuscan inspired "high protein boyfriend breakfast" that she was whipping up.

"This was a Tuscan inspired high protein #boyfriendbreakfast skillet with sausage from the local butcher, white beans, spinach, cherry tomatoes and of course eggs," she captioned the post.

After Paltrow's post, it wasn't long until her daughter hopped into the comments to react to her mama going topless.

"Did I steal your shirt by accident or…." Martin commented, which was followed up by a laughing face emoji reply from her mom.

Although Martin's comment was one of the top, the most liked comment was from "13 Going on 30" star Jennifer Garner, which read, "Can I be your boyfriend?"

"You already are in my heart," Paltrow replied.