Hailey Bieber Gets Mother's Day Revenge With Cheeky Father's Day Comment to Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber's inaugural Father's Day as a dad to son Jack Blues was an interesting one.

After the 31-year-old pop star took to Instagram to share a black-and-white photo with the caption: "I'm a dad that's not to be f--ked with 🖕🏼," his wife, Hailey Bieber came through with a cheeky clapback.

In a now-deleted comment on his post, Hailey responded with a blunt: "Father's Day sucks a--," per Page Six, The Daily Mail and Buzzfeed, echoing Justin's own Mother's Day comment a month earlier.

"Good luck today for anyone navigating Mother's Day," he also wrote at the time.

Justin posted a few other concerning uploads Sunday, including a message about him being "broken" and a text exchange between him and a former "friend."

Despite the edgy exchanges, things appear to be all good between him and Hailey, with Justin later sharing some heartwarming moments from the holiday on his Instagram Story, including photos of Hailey and Jack playing the piano, and a picture of a dolphin leaping through the air with the caption: "How I feel when @haileybieber gets home."

The couple, who married in 2018 and renewed their vows in 2024, welcomed Jack Blues in August 2024.

In a May 2025 Vogue interview, Hailey addressed public speculation about their relationship, stating: "You would think after having a child, people would maybe move on, chill out a little bit, but no." She also shared insights into their dynamic, noting that Justin is "someone who cares too much" and that their differences complement each other.

While their social media posts have raised eyebrows, both Justin and Hailey continue to stress that their marriage is just fine.