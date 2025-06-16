Man Arrested for Sexually Abusing Daughter from 9 Years Old, Fathering 3 Children with Her: Police

West Virginia Division of Corrections & Rehabilitation

The suspect was allegedly in a nonconsensual incestuous relationship with his daughter for more than a decade, with the most recent alleged incident in July 2024 -- he now faces more than 150 charges.

For more than a decade, a young woman in West Virginia was allegedly sexually abused by her own father, giving birth to three of his children over the years.

Kenneth Ray Cook, 44, of Raleigh County allegedly began a nonconsensual, incestuous relationship with his daughter in 2012, when she was nine, and continued until she was 21 years old.

He was first charged in April 2025, and indicted on June 3. He now faces multiple incest charges, with the most recent dated July 2024.

The total list of charges brought against Cook, per NBC affiliate WVVA, are:

149 counts: Gross neglect of child creating a substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury

Gross neglect of child creating a substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury 3 counts: Incest; Person engaged in sexual intercourse or sexual intrusion with a family member

Incest; Person engaged in sexual intercourse or sexual intrusion with a family member 1 count: Sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian to a child

Sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian to a child 1 count: Child neglect resulting in injury; criminal penalties (serious injury)

Child neglect resulting in injury; criminal penalties (serious injury) 1 count: Sexual assault in the third degree

Sexual assault in the third degree 1 count: Sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian to a child

The outlet also reports that the three children were found to be suffering from neglect. One child, who was found to be in a stage of neglect in August 2024, was listed as one year old at the time, per People. The ages of the other children have not been disclosed.

Cook is currently being held in Southern Regional Jail on $500,000 cash bond. His next court date, a formal arraignment, is set for June 24.

If you are experiencing or witness child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to www.childhelp.org . If you believe a child is in immediate danger, call 911.