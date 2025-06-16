Why Larry Birkhead Is Hesitant About Daughter Dannielynn Following In Anna Nicole Smith's Footsteps

Instagram

Larry Birkhead is getting candid about his daughter's future in modeling and entertainment.

While speaking with E! News, the photographer opened up about his and Anna Nicole Smith's 18-year-old daughter possibly following in her late mom's famous footsteps.

"I'm hesitant," he told the outlet. "I'll support her if she chooses it, but it's not my first choice. Then again, it's not my life."

The 52-year-old explained that his reluctance is more about other people than it is Dannielynn Birkhead, who was born six months before her mom died of a fatal overdose in 2007.

"People are quick to judge," Larry continued. "They'll say, 'Oh, here she goes—following in her mom's footsteps.' And because her mom passed away, people attach a negative connotation to it."

But that doesn't mean he's going to stand in her way either.

"As a dad, my job is to say: 'Here’s what you might face,'" Larry shared. "I worked as a reporter and photographer. I’ve seen the industry from the other side. I know what Anna went through. I just throw all that into a pot and say, 'Are you sure this is what you want to do?' I want her to make an informed decision."

In addition to preparing her for the pressures she might experience, the MadTV actor also wants to make sure Dannielynn has something to fall back on in case modeling and acting don't work out.

"I always tell her: have an academic foundation as your main focus," Larry said. "Do modeling or acting on the side, and if it takes off, then reassess. I had a lot of educators in my family -- principals, teachers -- so I'm trying to pass that along."

To ensure that, Larry noted that the pair have toured "some colleges."

"She has some ideas about where she wants to go and what she wants to do. There are a couple she's really focused on," he told the outlet.

The proud father continued, "She did some school plays, and the school gave her great feedback, but it’s only recently that she’s started thinking about modeling and acting again."

As for how the pair spent Father's Day, Larry said he lets pick how they spend the holiday.