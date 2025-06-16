Sister Wives: Christine Insinuates Kody and Robyn Had a 'Sexual Experience' Before Marriage

TLC

In Sunday's all new episode, Christine seemed to believe that Kody and Robyn may have gotten intimate before they tied the knot.

Christine Brown is raising eyebrows over this sex confession about her ex, Kody Brown, and his wife, Robyn Brown.

During Sunday's episode of Sister Wives: One on One, Christine expressed her suspicions about the early stages of Kody and Robyn relationship and questioned whether they might have been intimate before their marriage.

Looking back on a personal moment Kody shared with Robyn early on in their relationship, Christine said she was taken aback when she learned that Kody had previously disclosed a "sexual experience" from his college days to Robyn within the first month of their acquaintance.

In contrast, Christine said, he had never shared this with her during their 20-plus-year marriage. This revelation led the mother of five to reflect on the closeness between Kody and Robyn before their wedding.

"I guess we weren't that close because he told Robyn a month into their relationship," Christine remarked, adding, "Makes me wonder how close they actually were before they got married."

Host Sukanya Krishnan probed further, asking, "What are you getting at? Do you think they had sex prior?"

While Christine didn't confirm, she implied that there might have been a "sexual experience, whatever that means." She also observed that Kody seemed "unusually" comfortable in Robyn's home, even entering her bedroom early in their relationship.

"That's a lot of speculation. I'm a little bit betrayed right now," Christine admitted when questioned about whether she thought Robyn might have been intimate with Kody before their marriage.

"I don't know," she added. "It's just automatically what I'm thinking."

Robyn, however, denied any physical intimacy before their engagement, stressing that Kody didn't even kiss her until he proposed, describing the intimate moment as a "stamp" rather than a romantic gesture.

She emphasized that their interactions were limited to "little church kisses" before their legal marriage in 2010.

Reflecting on the situation, Christine suggested that if Kody and Robyn had been intimate before marriage, it would constitute "another lie" from the couple, further expressing feelings of betrayal.

"They lied about everything. How close they were. The fact that he was always over there. Come on. All they did was lie. [They're] just not to be trusted," she stressed.

The revelations are the latest in the ongoing drama and speculation surrounding the Brown family's relationships as Robyn remains the only wife left from Kody's plural marriages.