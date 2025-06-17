How Annie Knight's Mom Reacted to Daughter's OnlyFans Career

Instagram

The OnlyFans star's mother reveals how she first learned about Annie's unconventional career, admitting that she was "so confused."

Annie Knight's mom, Karyn Knight, is sharing her thoughts on her daughter's OnlyFans career.

During the first episode of OFTV's Annie Knight – Travels with My Mother, which centers on the adult content creator and her mother's travels together, Karyn recalled the moment she learned about her daughter's unconventional career, revealing why she was initially upset.

"You didn't tell me. That was the problem. I turned on my phone, and there was this story online, a news story. And I'm like, 'That’s my daughter,'" Karyn said while she and Annie were enjoying a boat ride in Dubai. "I was so confused, and I didn't know what OF was. ... Then I read the story a bit more and was like, 'Whoa, what the hell? What the hell is going on?'"

Karyn said she didn't reach out to her daughter at the time because she was "angry" that Annie didn't tell her about her career herself.

"You found out, and you told my stepdad, and then he messaged me and said, 'Mom saw this.' And then I said, 'Can I talk to her?' And then you didn’t want to talk to me for two weeks," Annie recalled. "After that, literally from that day, you've been so supportive. I think it took you a while to fully … like, you didn't want to hear about it at the start. Whereas now I’m like, 'Mom, I've got a collab today.' And you're like, 'Oh, was it good? Did you have fun?'"

Annie -- who went viral last month after she revealed she slept with 583 men in six hours -- said she receives negative comments on social media, in which people suggest that her mom is not a fan of her profession.

"A lot of people comment on my Instagram posts, and they're like, 'What would your mother say about this?' Or, you know, 'Your mother must be proud,'" she said, sarcastically, before adding, "It's like, well, actually, yeah, she’s pretty proud."

Karyn added that some people have even "slammed" her, sharing that she would "fight back" at the haters in the comment section.

"And then, it didn't take long before I realized that's not what you do," she admitted.

Annie noted that there are "negatives" and "positives" to her job, but said there are "way more positives." Karyn stressed that it's her daughter's "choice" to be an OnlyFans star.

"The amount of money I've made has been amazing," added Annie, who previously claimed that she earns over $200,000 every month from her work. "It's been so nice for me to get to live the life that I've always wanted -- buy properties, and invest, and just be smart with it, but also get to travel and do amazing things."

"The most rewarding thing for me is to be able to give back to you because you did so much for me growing up. You raised me to be who I am today. I'm just so grateful for you,” Annie told her mom. "And I'm just so glad that we can share this experience together."

Karyn reacted to her daughter's kind words, telling Annie, "I just have to say how really proud I am of you. So proud of you."

In a confessional, Annie admitted to the camera, "It actually feels so nice to hear my mom say that."

The 28-year-old made headlines in May after claiming she slept with 583 men in six hours. In the wake of her challenge, she revealed she was hospitalized after she suffered from "bleeding."

"I'm not doing very well, I've been bleeding a lot since the challenge. It was definitely a bit raw down there and I did get a small cut," she told Us Weekly, sharing that she has endometriosis, which is a "painful and often misunderstood condition where tissue similar to the lining of the uterus grows outside it," per the Mayo Clinic.

She pointed out that she didn't know if her bleeding was from endometriosis or from sleeping with 583 men.

"I'll definitely survive but it is quite painful and unpleasant at the moment," Annie told the outlet.

While speaking with Us Weekly in her latest update earlier this month, Annie expressed her frustration over how she was allegedly treated by doctors, claiming they continued to dismiss her health concerns -- which she said she's experienced for months -- and kept bringing up her sex challenge.

"I was like, 'Well, that doesn't make sense, that it's the challenge,'" she said. "And I kept telling them, 'It can't have been the challenge because I've been having these issues since January and I only did the challenge in May.'"

"It was frustrating that they were just trying to mostly just associate everything with the challenge and say, 'It’s the challenge, it's the challenge,'" she continued. "So that was frustrating -- that they just wouldn't really listen to me. And then, in the end, they were like, 'Oh yeah, it wasn't the challenge.' And I was like, 'I told you.'"

While Annnie said she doesn't have "any answers" yet," she said she's "feeling a lot better."