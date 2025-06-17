Auli'i Cravalho Pens Moving Tribute to Fashion Designer Afa Ah Loo After Fatal 'No Kings' Protest Shooting

Instagram/Getty

"Your artistry will never be forgotten; and neither will your peaceful protest," the actress said, sharing photos of her wearing the "Project Runway" star's designs at the "Moana 2" premiere after Ah Loo died in a tragic "innocent bystander" incident.

Auliʻi Cravalho is mourning the death of Samoan fashion designer Afa Ah Loo, who was fatally shot at a "No Kings" protest on Saturday. He was 39.

On Monday, the actress took to Instagram to share a moving tribute to the Project Runway star, who designed multiple looks for Cravalho for the Moana 2 premiere in November.

Cravalho, 24, posted photos of herself wearing Ah Loo's designs, along with shots of Ah Loo -- whose real name is Arthur Folasa Ah Loo -- and a crowd photo from the "No Kings" protest.

"There are no words to hold the grief of losing @afa.ahloo. As a Samoan fashion designer, Afa's creations are and remain thoughtful, elegant and powerful portrayals of Pacific culture," she began in the post's caption. "I am still amazed to have worn his custom designs for the most significant event of my career; the world premiere of Moana 2."

"Your artistry will never be forgotten; and neither will your peaceful protest," she added, before concluding her tribute, "My deepest condolences, sympathies and Aloha to his family, and all who felt his impact. May you rest peacefully with our Father, Afa. Auwe. Auwe. Auwe."

During a "No Kings" protest in downtown Salt Lake City on Saturday, Ah Loo was an "innocent bystander" in the shooting and was "not the intended target of the gunfire," according to the Salt Lake City Police Department.

Arturo Gamboa, 24, was arrested, with SLCPD noting in a press release that he "showed a depraved indifference to human life, knowingly engaged in conduct that created a grave risk of death and ultimately caused the death of an innocent community member." Police also arrested two men who were said to be a part of the event's "peacekeeping team."

Per police, the "peacekeepers" claimed they "saw Gamboa move away from the crowd and move into a secluded area behind a wall," which they deemed "suspicious." One of the men said he saw Gamoa "pull out an AR-15-style rifle from a backpack," and start to manipulate it.

The "peacekeepers" drew their own weapons in response and ordered Gamboa to drop his rifle, per police.

"Witnesses reported Gamboa instead lifted the rifle and began running toward the crowd gathered on State Street, holding the weapon in a firing position," SLCPD said, adding that one of the two "peacekeepers" then fired three rounds at Gamboa.

According to police, one round hit Gamoa, and another "tragically wounded" Ah Loo. Despite the "peacekeepers" attempting to help Ah Loo, he rushed to the hospital, where he later died.

SLCPD is still investigating the incident, and noted that detectives haven't confirmed "why Gamboa pulled out his rifle and began to manipulate it or why he ran from the peacekeepers when they confronted him."