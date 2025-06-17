Barbra Streisand Makes NSFW Sex Confession About Warren Beatty

Getty

"There are certain things I block out," Streisand shared after making the bedroom confession.

Barbra Streisand opened up once again about her longtime friend Warren Beatty, confirming her playful yet candid admission from her 2023 memoir My Name Is Barbra.

In a New Yorker interview published Saturday, the 83-year-old "Funny Girl" star said, "I know I slept in the bed with him, but I can't remember if we actually had penetration."

"I swear to God, I can't. There are certain things I block out," she added.

While the interviewer called "bulls--t" on the legendary actresses claim, Streisand maintained her stance, replying, "I can't [remember]."

Romantic dalliances aside, the actress said that pair have had an enduring friendship.

"But I know we're still friends. Every year on my birthday, he calls me and we have a wonderful talk about our lives, our children, and so forth," she said. "So we're still friends. I met him when I was 15 years old, and he was 21, I think."

Beatty has yet to address Streisand's comments.

Streisand detailed their meeting in her memoir, recalling that they crossed paths while working at Connecticut's Clinton Playhouse. According to PEOPLE, she recalled Beatty as being "tall with movie-star looks," and noted how "women were already falling at his feet."

PEOPLE also reports that in a 1977 Playboy interview when she was asked if she and Beatty were "romantically linked," Streisand said, "I said blithely, 'One of my flings.' I was just tossing off a reply, playing the role of a jaded woman of the world."