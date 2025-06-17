Nutsa Reveals Three Huge Celebrities Who Congratulated Her on Engagement (Exclusive)

"It's just so beautiful to hear all of our friends being so happy for us," shared the singer, as she shares new details about her engagement.

Eurovision 2024 finalist Nutsa Buzaladze is opening up about her engagement -- and the celebrity friends who shocked her with their words of support after the proposal.

The singer, who also competed on American Idol Season 21, revealed her engagement to agent-turned-partner Darren Prince earlier this month, sharing photos from the proposal to social media. She spoke with TooFab after the proposal, where she spilled on how Prince popped the question, her wedding plans, their supportive celebrity friends, new music and her upcoming beauty line.

Prince first worked with Nutsa as her agent, before their relationship blossomed into something different entirely.

"We were best of friends for two and a half years and also he was my agent and he still is my agent," she told TooFab. "But after I moved to LA, our relationship changed from professional to romantic and I think it was the best thing that ever happened to me in my entire life."

Of the proposal, she said it "was a big, big surprise to me."

"I was shocked when he did it. It happened on his time," she said, explaining that while she was hoping for a proposal, she didn't expect it this early in the year.

The singer announced her engagement on Instagram, with supportive fans flooding the comments on her post. However, they weren't the only ones to congratulate the happy couple -- as Nutsa name-dropped some of the big stars who reached out.

Magic Johnson called the duo, she said, giving them some words of wisdom for a long and happy marriage.

"It was Magic Johnson and he was so excited because he knew both of us," she said excitedly. "Him and Cookie, and they were so happy. He called us. He gave us some wisdom words because he's been in a relationship for so long. It was very important for us to hear that."

"Then Chevy Chase called us and congratulated us. Then, Ric Flair called us and like so many of [Darren's] clients, they were so happy for us because they knew us when we were agent and client," she continued.

"So now, to see and witness this relationship go to a romantic relationship, it's just so beautiful to hear all of our friends being so happy for us," Nutsa said smiling.

Since the proposal, the "Firefighter" singer started planning her wedding or, as she jokingly called it, "Nutsa's concert."

"I'm gonna give a full concert at my wedding and even my engagement party. It's gonna be Nutsa's concert in my wedding and at my engagement," she laughed.

"Definitely that's happening and our friends are so excited because they know that we're both very fun personalities. They know that they're gonna have lots of fun at our engagement party and wedding party," she teased.

She also shared her dream event location and the Georgian traditions she plans to include in her big day ... and ones she's going to leave out.

"I love Georgian traditions and Darren loves it too. It's going to be Darren's first time in August, we're traveling to Georgia and we are very excited," she said. "There's so many great things to see in Georgia cause' we have a very rich and old culture and I was thinking to take some of my traditions on the wedding."

"I never wanted to have Georgian traditional wedding because it's too much drinking in our weddings and I'm not doing it because Darren is an advocate for healthy living and me too," she added. "So, we kind of cannot go traditional way ... We're just going to have mocktails."

As for where she'll have it ... she's thinking something tropical.

"I always wanted to have my wedding on an island, since I was a kid. If I would imagine my wedding, it would be on an island," she explained. "I was telling this to my producer in the studio. He asked me, 'What do you want to do for your wedding?' and I was like, 'for sure island.' I was thinking Hawaii."

"He was like, 'Oh do you know there's a very good place there, where you could do that, it's called Princeville.' So, Darren's surname is Prince. It was a shock for me because I would never imagine there is a town called Princeville. That's the place where I wanna get married with Darren, for sure," she gushed.

During this emotionally-fulfilling time, she mentioned how one of her songs, "All My Life," now has a different meaning following her engagement. She explained the lyrics describe the type of relationship she has with Prince.

"When I moved to LA, that was when I started working on this song on my life and the song was literally what I would pray about," she explained. "I always, always wanted to have a partner who would be my life partner and also invested in my career and also would make me happy in my romantic and personal life."

"I was praying for that kind of a man because it's so, so hard to meet your soulmate who would understand you so well," she continued. "So, I was recording this song and I was like, 'Oh my god, this song feels so good.'"

"I recorded, after one month, our relationship happened. I've been singing this song for so much, for one month I've been singing it everyday," shared Nutsa. "I really manifested this type of love. It now has a totally different meaning. Now it makes sense why I love that song so much.