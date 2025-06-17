'F1' Director Reveals Why Simone Ashley's Role Was Cut

Getty/Apple Original Films

The actress just recently expressed her gratitude for getting the opportunity to star in the sports action drama, which stars Brad Pitt and Damson Idris.

The director of the upcoming film, F1, is setting the record straight on Simone Ashley's role being cut from the movie.

While speaking with People, director Joseph Kosinski explained why Ashley's role in the Formula 1 racing drama was removed from the final cut. Per the outlet, the actress' role was reduced to a brief cameo, and she no longer has any lines.

Amid fan outrage over Ashley's role being cut, Kosinski addressed the decision.

"It happens on every film, where you have to shoot more than you can use. There were two or three storylines that ultimately didn't make into the final cut," he said.

"But Simone, she's an incredible talent, incredible actress, incredible singer, and I would love to work with her again," he added.

In July 2024, it was announced that Ashley had joined the cast of F1 alongside Brad Pitt, Damson Idris, Javier Bardem, Kerry Condon, and more.

F1 follows Sonny Hayes (Pitt), who comes out of retirement to join the struggling F1 team of his former teammate (Bardem), and is tasked with driving alongside rookie Joshua "Noah" Pearce (Idris).

Ashley has not addressed her role being cut from the sports action drama, and did not attend the F1 world premiere on Monday night.

While she has not participated in the press tour, the Bridgerton star expressed her gratitude for getting the opportunity to star in the film in an interview with Elle that was published earlier this month.

Ashley reflected on her experience shooting the film.

"That was crazy. I have a very small part, but I’m grateful to be in that movie," she shared. "I got to experience many Grands Prix. I don't think I'll ever do anything like that again."

Production on the F1 film lasted years, taking place during Grand Prix weekends in 2023 and 2024.

While speaking with Who What Wear in March, Ashley said she "met" for the film before Bridgerton Season 2 was released in March 2022, sharing that filming on F1 wrapped in December 2024.

"It's been a long time, and you know, it's Damson and Brad's movie. I'm just so grateful that I can be part of it, and yeah, we've toured with the Grand Prix. We were filming at the real races," she said.

Ashley went on to open up about the logistics of filming a movie like F1.

"You had to work as a team. Sometimes, we literally had one take for certain shots. Like, you'd see on the call sheet eight minutes to get this one thing because we were shooting alongside the races," she said.

Ultimately, Ashley described the experience as "one of the craziest things" she's ever been a part of.

"Oh, it was amazing, the adrenaline," she told the outlet. "It was kind of like theater. It felt so live."

"I'm thinking about it now," she added. "[It's just] the [craziest] thing I think I've ever done in my life. You hear the crowd and the fireworks and the cars. Everything's just so fast-paced and noisy, and we're all together as a little unit."