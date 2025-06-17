Food Network Star Anne Burrell Dead at 55

Getty

"Though she is no longer with us, her warmth, spirit, and boundless love remain eternal," her family shared in a statement.

Food Network star Anne Burrell is dead at the age of 55.

The culinary personality, who made a name for herself thanks to her impressive cuisine, TV presence and spiked blonde hair, died Tuesday, June 17 at her home in Brooklyn, New York, according to PEOPLE.

"Anne was a beloved wife, sister, daughter, stepmother, and friend — her smile lit up every room she entered," her family told the outlet in a statement. "Anne's light radiated far beyond those she knew, touching millions across the world. Though she is no longer with us, her warmth, spirit, and boundless love remain eternal."

She's survived by husband Stuart Claxton (above). The two tied the knot in 2021; they had no children, though she was stepmom to Claxton's son Javier.

Per TMZ, she was found unresponsive at her home this morning. No additional details about her death have been revealed, though she had been active on social media in the week leading up to her passing.

Last week, she posted about taking improv classes at The Second City in New York, as well as attending a dinner hosted by fellow chef Elizabeth Falkner at SoHo House. Her final post was just four days ago, showing her walking around her neighborhood and running into local personality, The Green Lady of Brooklyn (above).

Earlier this month, she also attended a number of events in Florida (pictured below), thanks to her partnership with CareRite Centers and their Signature Culinary Excellence program. Per a press release, the project's mission is to "elevate the standard of dining in healthcare with meals that are, as Anne proudly puts it, 'good for the soul.'"

After attending the Culinary Institute of America in the '90s, Burrell continued her training in Italy.

She began working in restaurants and for Mario Batalli, who landed her a gig on Iron Chef America. From there, she launched her own show, Secrets of a Restaurant Chef, on Food Network and, in 2010, began to host the network's Worst Cooks In America.