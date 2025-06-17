Son Bludgeons Mom With Hammer, Confesses to Gaming Friend, 'I Can't Go To Prison': Police

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez

A son allegedly told police that he bludgeoned his mom over the head with a hammer.

Robert Babin is believed to have been in an argument with his mother when the alleged attack happened, before he later allegedly confessed the crime to his gaming friend.

"I am in trouble and I need your help," the 24-year-old purportedly messaged his friend on Wednesday following the crime, according to court documents reviewed by local ABC affiliate KTRK.

"I just assaulted my mother with a hammer, I got angry, I don't know what to do, I can't go to prison," the alleged message read.

"I have to get rid of the hammer and destroy the evidence before the police get there," he added, per court filings. "I don't want to end up on Death Row. I hit her a few times on the head and the side. She's barely breathing."

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said they got a call from Babin's friend around 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

The 61-year-old victim was airlifted to the hospital after the attack in Harris County, Texas.

Deputies say they found the victim in the backyard with head injuries that left her bleeding and unable to speak to them, per KTRK.

Babin reportedly told police on the scene that he had left his mother napping at the house before leaving to go to the store and was confused as to why police were at the house.

He was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He faces up to 20 years in prison. He was placed in the Harris County Jail.

Babin was given a court-appointed attorney who argued for a $30,000 bond. The attorney noted his lack of criminal history and described him as a "high-functioning person with autism." Bond was set at $150,000.