Jason Isaacs Calls Out 'Global Icon' for Being 'Worst Bully Ever' on Set

Getty

The actor also spilled on his "very low" payday for White Lotus in a new interview.

Jason Isaacs is continuing to call out the bad behavior of a former costar.

The White Lotus actor has previously criticized a fellow colleague for how he was allegedly treated on an unnamed set earlier in his career -- and tripled down on his allegations in a new profile with Vulture.

When asked about saying previously he'd been pushed out of a shot by this mystery costar in the piece, he said the person actually "did worse than that."

"Oh Jesus ... was the worst bully ever and a global icon," he said, again not naming names. "Did all the old tricks of doing a completely different performance off-camera than on. Yeah, it sucked. I'd never seen anything like it."

He added, "Before, I would've licked the ground that this person walked on."

He previously said the person was a "famous, late, knighted actor," now adding he'd "fantasize about doing a junket and telling the truth, and when I win the lottery, possibly that will be the case." He added, "But there is no value, other than masochism and sabotage, in telling people the truth about people I've worked with or experiences I've had. Acting is all about secrets."

Sadly, he has not yet won said lottery -- and, judging by other comments he just made about his payday for White Lotus and overall income, he's not quite financially stable enough to blow up his career with a tell-all.

In the same Vulture profile, Isaacs confirmed reports everyone in the cast earned around $40,000 per episode.

"I didn't know that was public knowledge. That's absolutely true," he said. "Generally actors don't talk about pay in public because it's ridiculously disproportionate to what we do — putting on makeup and funny voices — and just upsets the public."

"But compared to what people normally get paid for big television shows, that's a very low price," he explained. "But the fact is, we would have paid to be in it. We probably would have given a body part."