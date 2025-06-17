Kate Cassidy Mourns Liam Payne 8 Months After His Death, Shares Sweet Text Messages

Getty

Liam Payne's girlfriend Kate Cassidy is paying tribute to the late singer eight months after his death.

Payne unexpectedly passed away after fatally falling from his hotel balcony during a trip to Buenos Aires, Argentina, on October 16, 2024. The One Direction member was 31, leaving behind young son Bear, whom he shared with ex Cheryl Cole. Payne's death came just a few days after Cassidy, who had traveled to Argentina with Payne, returned home to care for their rescue dog, Nala.

On Monday, Cassidy took to Instagram to mark the eight-month anniversary of Payne's passing, sharing a heartbreaking tribute as she continues to grieve the loss of her "best friend."

"8 months ago today, I lost my best friend and someone I thought I had so much more time and life left to share with," the 26-year-old began.

"Liam was the kind of person you'd start missing the moment you walked out the door. Even when leaving the house for a few hours, I'd find myself rushing home to be with him again out of excitement," she continued.

Cassidy went on to open up about navigating life after her tragic loss.

"Now facing the reality that I live in a constant state of missing you is something I still can’t fully wrap my head around," she wrote. "Knowing I can’t just come home and see you, hear your voice, or feel your hug, it’s a type of pain I can’t fully put into words."

"I can't seem to tell if life is flying by without you or moving so slow none of it fully makes sense. But I am trying to live my life as best I can for now and live it for you. I miss you more than words can say," she continued, before concluding, "One day, I'll see you again, and I’ll have so much to tell you. So much to catch up on. I love you my angel❤️444."

The influencer's post featured two sweet photos of herself and Payne together, along with a shot of the late star smiling for the camera while sitting at a restaurant.

Cassidy also shared a screenshot of her lock screen that was dated Tuesday, August 1, with the photo showing three text messages that were seemingly sent by Payne.

Per the screenshot, Payne texted Cassidy, "I can't wait to see you," before adding, "I literally couldn't love you more if I tried and somehow will tomorrow."

Two minutes later, he then appeared to ask his girlfriend, "Shall we go [p]lay tennis for an hour?"

The screenshot also showed a reminder on Cassidy's phone that day to remind her to "Charge Liam's Apple Watch."

Cassidy's post comes two months after she appeared on Jay Shetty's On Purpose podcast, which marked the six-month anniversary of Payne's death. During the emotional interview, Cassidy detailed the "beautiful" last day she and Payne spent in Argentina, sharing why it brings her "pain and peace."

She also recalled their final goodbye, including Payne's last words, which, looking back, are chill-inducing.

"On the last day in Argentina, my car was in the driveway and we went back into the guest house, grabbed my suitcase, and we were sitting on the couch," Cassidy told Shetty. "I just kept going on and on and on about how much I love him and how much he means to me, and how much I'm going to miss him, and that I can't wait for him to already be back in Florida because we were starting this new chapter of our life."

"We just bought a new house. We just got a dog. We just moved to America as well. I mean, I was living in England with him for two years. We just moved to, you know, my country," she added. "It was just all these new beginnings, and it was in just such a positive light."

She recalled, "I remember sitting there with him, and I was going on and on and on and saying to Liam how much I love him, and he laughed and he interrupted me and he just said, 'Kate, you're going to miss your flight. Your car's in the driveway. You're acting like this is the last time you're ever going to see me again.'"

At the time, Cassidy said she "laughed back" in response, telling Payne, "I know, I'm being silly. I need to get in the car. I can't miss my flight.'"

She continued to reflect on their last conversation.

"Just to even look back in time and just know that really was the last, the last time I was able to see him again, is just so chilling," Cassidy said, "But in a way, I think that the way that we said goodbye to each other, I'm so blessed. And this is where I get that peace from it, that it was that heartfelt, beautiful -- I didn't know it -- but obviously our last goodbye."

"I wouldn't have wanted it to be any differently," she said, getting choked up. "I'm so glad that we had that last beautiful moment together and shared that."

Following Payne's October death, a toxicology report obtained by TMZ revealed that Payne died from injuries sustained in his fall with alcohol, cocaine, and a prescribed antidepressant in his system.