MGK Recalls Clash With Taking Back Sunday While 'High on Mushrooms'

Getty

He also joked about previous cocaine use during a set at the Vans' Warped Tour.

Machine Gun Kelly has shared a wild memory of him "high on mushrooms."

The singer made his return to the Vans' Warped Tour for its 30th anniversary, where he shared the story during his set.

"Thank you, Kevin Lyman [the tour founder] for putting up with me back in the days when you had to break up the fight when I was in Taking Back Sunday's tent," the 35-year-old said on Sunday at the RFK Stadium Grounds in Washington, D.C.

"They wanted to fight me because I was high on mushrooms and I thought I was in my tent, but it was theirs," he added, referring to the 2012 memory.

"Thank you, Kevin Lyman, for bringing me back," he continued as the crowd cheered.

"Having faith," he said.

Elsewhere in the set, he made another reference to his previous antics.

"I know I'm sniffing my nose like I just did three lines of cocaine, but that was the last time I was on Warped Tour, not now," he said.

The father of two also called out those in the crowd who were holding signs about the "Home" singer.

"You're not even pop punk," it read as the singer laughed, saying, "You don't even lift, bro."

MGK also just revealed the name of his and Megan Fox's baby. Under a video of him serenading his daughter, he wrote her full name, "Saga Blade Fox-Baker ❤️‍🔥."