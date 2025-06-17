Nikki Garcia Details Reunion With Ex-Husband Artem Chigvintsev at Son Matteo's Kindergarten Graduation

Getty

Nikki Garcia is sharing some insight into her co-parenting relationship with ex-husband Artem Chigvintsev.

On the June 16 episode of The Nikki and Brie Show, the WWE alum got candid with her twin sister Brie Garcia about a recent preschool graduation for their 4-year-old son, Matteo, and the parenting panic that unfolded in front of a crowd.

"I learned last year, you do not show up empty-handed to kindergarten graduation, preschool graduation, because other parents have stuff," Nikki explained. "And if you are the one parent without something grand…"

"And Nicole is that one," Brie chimed in. "I was like, 'You want me to get champagne and gift cards?' And she's like, 'Yes, and nice champagne.' And I'm like, 'Oh, my Gosh, I didn't do this. But OK.'"

Brie ended up buying a balloon that Nikki described as the size of "two" Matteos. And naturally, it turned heads.

"I come in with this balloon. And everyone's are normal balloons. And I'm like, 'Of course,'" Nikki said, before Brie quipped, "They're like, 'Recently divorced family, there's like the massive balloon.'"

And the drama didn't stop there! After the event, Nikki was taking pics of Matteo and Artem, and handed her ex the phone to grab a few snaps of her and their son. That's when the balloon made a run for it.

"As we are switching the balloon off, the balloon goes flying in the air and Matteo screams," Nikki recalled. "It gets caught in the tree -- at least it's in the tree. I'm like, 'Go get it. Go get it.' Matteo starts bawling crying."

With their kid in tears and the balloon tangled overhead, Nikki admitted she panicked: "Everyone's like talking about the balloon and I'm like, 'Yeah, we need to get the balloon.' Matteo won't stop crying. So I ask Artem, 'Can you go to Safeway and get another balloon because I don't think we can get that down?'"

The Dancing With the Stars alum was able to retrieve the balloon, however, grabbing a ladder from the school to to pull it down, earning him some serious cool dad points.

"Matteo was so happy," Nikki said... until the balloon took off again.

"Matteo wants me to untie the balloon so he can run around with it. So I give it to him," Nikki continued. "As I give it to him, it starts going in the air. It gets wrapped around the lights."

This time Nikki tried to get it down: "I'm jumping as fast and as hard as I can. But I felt like I was in slow-mo. I go, 'Why am I jumping so slow?'"

Dad again stepped in, lifting his on on his shoulders to grab it.

"Everyone" was making comments at this point, Nikki joked, but was just happy to see the balloon make it home safe and sound.

"The balloon made it home and then Matteo forgot about it and didn't care," Nikki quipped. "And I just stare at that balloon."

The parenting moment comes nearly a year after Nikki and Artem's headline-making split. In September 2024, both filed for divorce, and while Nikki requested full custody of Matteo, Artem requested joint. They each filed restraining orders, which were eventually dropped when they reached a settlement two months later.

"Nikki and Artem have settled their divorce and will not be going to court," her rep told Us Weekly at the time. "Both parties decided to drop the domestic violence restraining orders against each other in an effort to move on with their lives and effectively coparent their son."

The rep added, "Nikki's number one priority has always been her son and privacy on the matter. She is thankful for all of the love and support she has received during this difficult time."