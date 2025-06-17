Rebel Wilson Details 'Freak Accident' That Nearly Left Her 'Permanently Disfigured'

Magenta Light Studios

Rebel Wilson is opening up about a pretty gnarly injury on the set of her new film, Bride Hard.

In the film, Wilson plays a secret agent who takes on maid of honor duties for her best friend's wedding. The wedding takes a turn for the worse when a group of gunmen crash the wedding, taking everyone hostage.

Things, however, went downhill in real life during filming of one of the fight scenes -- on the last day of filming.

In an interview with Access Hollywood , Wilson described a bloody incident that caused to her "freak out" during production. While shooting an action sequence, the actress said a gun accidentally hit her face.

"The last night of shooting, the last fight sequence, my nose gets busted open, it's a pool of blood, if anyone has had a facial injury, they know, there's so much blood," she recalled.

"It was just a freak accident, and my nose got split open, so I left set. It was really my last night of shooting. I was like, 'How unlucky can I be,'" she continued.

She then said that a plastic surgeon had to attend to her injury -- or risk being "permanently disfigured."

"I was freaking out," she recalled. "They take an ambulance and they have to call a plastic surgeon, because if they didn't, I would have been permanently disfigured. So we got the plastic surgeon, they did all the stitches, and you can't tell now — really, you can't tell."

The Pitch Perfect actress also told Entertainment Weekly that she spent five weeks training for her stunt and fight sequences for the film, since they had to do the scenes in wedding attire.

"I think there's something really unique about it," she said. "It's challenging to shoot scenes wearing, for me, I had a corset on, plus Spanx, plus quite a tight dress, which is quite challenging to move around."