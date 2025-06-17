The Truth About I Know What You Did Last Summer's 'What Are You Waiting For?' Scene

Sony Pictures

As Jennifer Love Hewitt recites the iconic line again in a new trailer for the 2025 sequel, the OG film's director "shoots down" a "legend" about its origins.

As horror history -- or Jennifer Love Hewitt -- tells it, a "kid who won a contest" is responsible for one of the most iconic '90s movie moments ever.

That, however, is nothing more than an urban legend, at least according to the director of the original I Know What You Did Last Summer.

Since the OG movie's release back in 1997, a story has popped up online about the origin of Hewitt's infamous "What are you waiting for?" moment in the film. As her friends start being attacked by a mystery man with a hook, Hewitt's Julie James taunts their would-be killer, dramatically going into the middle of the street, throwing her arms in the air and shouting the iconic line -- believing he's watching them.

The quote was used heavily in the trailers for the movie -- with Hewitt's character repeating it in the just-released full trailer for the 2025 sequel, which is using the same title.

While speaking with Us Weekly about the iconic moment in question six years ago, Hewitt claimed that "scene was actually directed by a kid who won a contest to come on and create a moment for the movie, and it became the biggest part of the movie."

"I have no idea where he is, but he was like, 'I want her to stand in the street and turn around and just, you know, scream, 'What are you waiting for, huh?'" she claimed at the time.

"I was literally like, 'Are you kidding me right now? This is what I'm gonna do? Okay. This was a great idea ... yeah, let's have this guy come in,'" she recalled thinking.

"And then we were doing it and it was amazing ... and now, everybody loves it," she added, claiming fans quote it back to her all the time.

However, according to director Jim Gillespie, that's not what happened.

"There's a quick answer to this. It's not true," Gillespie told TooFab when reached for comment. "I directed it. It's all in the script."

Courtesy of Jim Gillespie

He also shared a photo of his script, written by Kevin Williamson. In it, the notes clearly read, "Julie stands in the middle of the road. She's completely lost it" -- before she, "screaming at no one," yells, "What are you waiting for? Huh? WHAT ARE YOU WAITING FOR?"

"Her scream can be heard throughout the neighborhood," adds the script notes.

"No contests I'm afraid," Gillespie insisted, adding, "Sorry to shoot down the 'legend.'"

Attempts to reach Hewitt were unsuccessful, though with a new movie dropping next month, there's a good chance it'll come up during promo.