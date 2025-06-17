Who Is Anne Burrell's Husband? Everything to Know About Stuart Claxton

Getty

Burrell was found dead Tuesday in their Brooklyn home Tuesday. A cause of death is not yet known.

Food Network star, Anne Burrell, is dead. And while not much is known about her tragic passing at 55, she did have love in her life with her husband, Stuart Claxton.

Burrell married Claxton, a marketing professional, in October 2021 in a fall-themed ceremony in Cazenovia, New York, Burrell's hometown, after meeting on the dating app, Bumble.

The wedding featured a horse and carriage entrance and was attended by close friends, including celebrity chef Rachael Ray, who served as a bridesmaid.

Born in 1972 in Scotland, Claxton's career has taken him from working for Guinness World Records, where he stayed for nearly 13 years, doing ad sales for Univision. He previously spent ten years working for Guinness World Records and, in 2023, began working for NextUp as their vice president of marketing and communications.

As for the couple's private life, Burrell served as a stepmom to Claxton's son, Javier, and lived in an apartment in Brooklyn that they renovated together.

Instagram

Burrell often referred to Claxton affectionately on social media, with the celebrity chef calling him her "Prince Charming" in a post celebrating their anniversary in 2023.

Burell, of course, is survived by Claxton, following her shocking death, with PEOPLE reporting that she was found dead Tuesday in their Brooklyn home.

"Anne was a beloved wife, sister, daughter, stepmother, and friend — her smile lit up every room she entered," her family told the outlet in a statement. "Anne's light radiated far beyond those she knew, touching millions across the world. Though she is no longer with us, her warmth, spirit, and boundless love remain eternal."

Per TMZ, she was found unresponsive. No additional details about her death have been revealed, though she had been active on social media in the week leading up to her passing.

Her final post was just four days ago, showing her walking around her neighborhood and running into local personality, The Green Lady of Brooklyn.

After attending the Culinary Institute of America in the '90s, Burrell continued her training in Italy.

She began working in restaurants and for Mario Batalli, who landed her a gig on Iron Chef America. From there, she launched her own show, Secrets of a Restaurant Chef, on Food Network and, in 2010, began to host the network's Worst Cooks In America.