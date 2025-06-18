How Celebs, Food Network Stars Paid Tribute to Anne Burrell After Death at 55

Getty

"Your legacy as a champion of food, kindness, and empowerment will continue to inspire," Chef Robert Irvine wrote, while Chef Elizabeth Faulkner said she just recently "reconnected" with Burrell last week, remembering the late star as a "fierce and fun culinary competitor."

The culinary world and beyond are reacting to the shocking passing of Food Network star Anne Burrell, who died on Tuesday at 55.

In the wake of Burrell's sudden death, chefs and culinary figures, fellow Food Network stars, and celebrities took to social media to pay tribute to the Worst Cooks In America host, who is being remembered as a "fierce chef," a "legend," and "larger than life."

The culinary personality, who made a name for herself thanks to her impressive cuisine, TV presence and spiked blonde hair, died on Tuesday, June 17, at her home in Brooklyn, New York, according to PEOPLE.

"Anne was a beloved wife, sister, daughter, stepmother, and friend -- her smile lit up every room she entered," her family told the outlet in a statement. "Anne's light radiated far beyond those she knew, touching millions across the world. Though she is no longer with us, her warmth, spirit, and boundless love remain eternal."

Food Network issued a statement, sharing a post on its Instagram account.

"We are deeply saddened to share the news that beloved chef, Anne Burrell, passed away this morning," the network captioned a photo of Burrell. "Anne was a remarkable person and culinary talent -- teaching, competing and always sharing the importance of food in her life and the joy that a delicious meal can bring. Our thoughts are with Anne's family, friends and fans during this time of tremendous loss."

Many culinary figures mourned Burrell's tragic passing on social media, with several of the stars reflecting on their experiences working with the beloved chef.

Chef Robert Irvine -- who appeared alongside Burrell on Worst Cooks in America -- shared a lengthy, touching tribute on Instagram.

"I am stunned and deeply saddened by the news of the passing of Anne Burrell," he began in his tribute. "Anne wasn’t just a fiery chef. She was a radiant spirit who lit up every room she entered. From the very beginning on Worst Cooks in America, our friendly rivalry was fueled by mutual respect: I'd risk bleaching my hair; she'd risk losing hers. An epic wager that epitomized her unbeatable spirit. It was a wager I ultimately lost, but I couldn’t imagine losing to a more fierce competitor."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"Outside of Worst Cooks I came to know her as a generous and supportive colleague and an even better friend," he continued. "I'll always remember her unwavering dedication, not just to food, but to lifting others up. She believed in nurturing culinary potential and celebrating small victories, whether in an amateur cook or on a charity fundraiser. That was Anne. Uncompromising in her standards, yet tender in her mentorship."

Irvine went on to express his condolences to Burrell's loved ones, before sharing a message for her fans, "Please know that Anne's warmth, vibrant spirit, and generous heart will echo in kitchens around the world and in our hearts forever."

"Rest in peace, Chef. Your legacy as a champion of food, kindness, and empowerment will continue to inspire," he concluded. "Thank you for every lesson, every challenge, and every glorious moment. You will be deeply missed and never forgotten.

Chef Elizabeth Falkner -- who has appeared on a handful of cooking competition series, such as Top Chef and Chopped All Stars -- shared a sweet photo of herself and Burrell together, revealing that they just recently "reconnected."

"I know we're all in shock to hear about our friend @chefanneburrell. I just reconnected with Anne last week when I was in NYC and we were saying, let's just make a point of talking more often and getting together when we can," Falkner wrote, adding that it's "always so strange to post things on Instagram like this, but I just want to say that I always admired her and her cooking."

She reflected on her friendship with Burrell, writing, "We hung out back in the OG days late nights in NY here and there. She was a fierce and fun culinary competitor and when we did Next Iron Chef together years ago, we were competitive but we had fun too. Especially one night when we went karaoke singing in Santa Monica. We just sang some songs and laughed. And it was so good to see her last week and I feel blessed that she came to my dinner and she thanked me profusely for inviting her. We made a vow to be even better friends."

Falkner concluded, "You will seriously be missed Chef. 💔🗡️."

Meanwhile, Food Network star Kardea Brown wrote that she's "in utter disbelief" over the news. "They say things you do for yourself will be gone when you’re gone … but things you do for others will remain as your legacy forever."

"@chefanneburrell you left us with so much … thank you for your contributions to the culinary world and the lives you touched with your infectious personality," Brown added. "Forever in our hearts💔."

Top Chef alum Carla Hall also paid tribute, writing that she "absolutely loved" working with Burrell on Worst Cooks in America.

"She was a fierce chef and instructor -- rocking her custom skirts, mismatched socks, and that unforgettable big smile," Hall said. "Anne, you brought so much heart and heat to every kitchen. You. Will. Be. Missed. 🙏🏽❤️."

Fellow Food Network star Sandra Lee honored Burrell in a statement shared with Us Weekly.

"Anne Burrell was smart. She was sweet. She was funny. She was larger than life. She lived it completely, unabashedly and uniquely," she said. I’ll never forget the first time I met her in a casino in Atlantic City, she boldly approached me, introducing herself with her girl gang — she was so endearing, so so funny and delightful.”

"Anne was one of a kind," Lee added. "May she rest in glory -- another culinary royalty in heaven guiding all of our recipes now. Love u always Anne -- Sandy!"

In addition to members of the culinary world, Burrell's celebrity pals and stars who worked with her also shared touching tributes on social media.

Television personality Carson Kressley fondly remembered his friendship with Burrell, sharing a black-and-white selfie of them in Sicily together.

"Rest easy, Chef Anne," he wrote. "I'm so blessed I was able to work with you, learn from you, laugh with you. So many memories - on screen and off - I cherish this photo of us living our best lives, as the kids say. It's one of my favorite memories - just swimming in the ocean after a great lunch. Good food, good friends and lots of love and laughter all around. That's what I wish for you where you are now. I'll see you again someday, dear friend. 💔💔💔 PS Anne loved this photo of us so I know she'd be happy I chose this one."

Model Gigi Hadid -- who made a guest appearance on Beat Bobby Flay -- shared a tribute on her Instagram Stories, writing that she was "heartbroken to hear of the loss of the great Anne Burrell."

"As a longtime fan, getting to share this day with her was a dream come true," she continued. "Beat Bobby Hang. Eat. I wish we could have done it again. She was awesome. Rest in Peace Legend."

Worst Cooks in America Season 9 winner, comedian Loni Love, also reacted to Burrell's shocking death, sharing a photo of herself and Burrell from the show.

"The news of Anne Burrell's passing has left me in shock and sorrow," she wrote. "She was a true original, an incredibly gifted chef, and an extraordinary person. Anne's kindness and authenticity were evident both on and off camera. I always looked forward to her surprise texts and will deeply miss her. I'm grateful for the time I had with her. My heartfelt condolences to her husband, family, and fans. Rest Chef."

Bachelor Nation star Wells Adams -- who appeared on Season 19 of Worst Cooks in America -- shared a tribute on his Instagram Stories, writing, "I just heard about the passing of @chefanneburrell. "I learned so much from you on Worst Cooks. I know you’ll be cooking up a storm in heaven. RIP."

See more tributes in the posts below.

Instagram

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Burrell is survived by husband Stuart Claxton. The two tied the knot in 2021; they had no children, though she was stepmom to Claxton's son Javier.

Per TMZ, she was found unresponsive at her home this morning. No additional details about her death have been revealed, though she had been active on social media in the week leading up to her passing.

Last week, she posted about taking improv classes at The Second City in New York, as well as attending a dinner hosted by fellow chef Elizabeth Falkner at SoHo House. Her final post was just four days ago, showing her walking around her neighborhood and running into local personality, The Green Lady of Brooklyn.

After attending the Culinary Institute of America in the '90s, Burrell continued her training in Italy.

She began working in restaurants and for Mario Batalli, who landed her a gig on Iron Chef America. From there, she launched her own show, Secrets of a Restaurant Chef, on Food Network and, in 2010, began to host the network's Worst Cooks In America.