Anne Burrell Performed In Improv Show Night Before Sudden Death: Reports

Instagram

"Everyone said she was so great last night and so happy," a source told People of Burrell's performance at The Second City on Monday, while another said the late chef was "typical fun, outgoing Anne, having a blast."

The night before Food Network star Anne Burrell passed away, she was reportedly in "great spirits" after performing at an improv show.

The culinary personality, who made a name for herself thanks to her impressive cuisine, TV presence and spiked blonde hair, died on Tuesday, June 17, at 55 at her home in Brooklyn, New York.

Ahead of her death, Burrell posted on Instagram about taking improv classes at The Second City New York in Brooklyn, and previously announced that she and her classmates would be performing a show on Monday night.

According to People's sources, Burrell hit the stage and was feeling "great" and "happy."

"Everyone said she was so great last night and so happy," a source told the outlet, while another who claimed to be with the Worst Cooks in America host said she "was in great spirits last night during and after the improv show. Typical fun, outgoing Anne, having a blast."

The person added that Burrell's passing on Tuesday was unexpected since she appeared to be alright following the improv show, noting that everyone is "shocked and confused" over her sudden death.

On June 9, the beloved chef shared an Instagram post about her improv classes, expressing her excitement about their upcoming show to close out their course.

Burrell's post featured a group photo of herself and her classmates along with a selfie of herself posing inside The Second City.

"Sooooooo… as I have mentioned I have been taking Improv classes @thesecondcitytc and having an ABSOLUTE blast!!!" she wrote in the caption. "My class and I are coming to the end of this term and we get to do an actual show!!! If anyone is interested in stopping by on Monday June 16 at 9 pm @thesecondcity in Brooklyn please feel free!! We are a small but SUPER fun bunch!!"

The TV personality first shared that she was taking on a new hobby back in March.

"Ok… sooooooo a little update into the 'Anne Burrell' world. I know I have been kinda quiet of late. BUT I am taking 'Improv for Actors' at @secondcitynyc !!!" Burrell captioned a selfie from outside The Second City venue. "Can I just say it is SO much fun and I am learning so SO much!!! It really helps me get out of my shell… as if I needed that!!"

In late April, the chef gave an update, sharing that "Term 2" of her improv program had begun. "I'm THRILLED to be back!" she captioned another fun selfie.

Burrell's reps first announced the news of her passing to People.

"Anne was a beloved wife, sister, daughter, stepmother, and friend -- her smile lit up every room she entered," her family told the outlet in a statement. "Anne's light radiated far beyond those she knew, touching millions across the world. Though she is no longer with us, her warmth, spirit, and boundless love remain eternal."

Food Network issued a statement, sharing a post on its Instagram account.

"We are deeply saddened to share the news that beloved chef, Anne Burrell, passed away this morning," the network captioned a photo of Burrell. "Anne was a remarkable person and culinary talent -- teaching, competing and always sharing the importance of food in her life and the joy that a delicious meal can bring. Our thoughts are with Anne's family, friends and fans during this time of tremendous loss."

Second City NYC also shared a tribute, writing that it is "deeply saddened" by Burrell's death.

"She will be missed and remembered as a vibrant part of our Second City New York Training Center community," the post's caption read. "Anne brought joy, boldness, and an unwavering 'yes, and' spirit. Her enthusiasm was contagious, her presence unforgettable. Our thoughts go out to Anne’s family and loved ones."

Burrell is survived by husband Stuart Claxton. The two tied the knot in 2021; they had no children, though she was stepmom to Claxton's son Javier.

Per TMZ, she was found unresponsive at her home this morning. No additional details about her death have been revealed, though she had been active on social media in the week leading up to her passing.

In addition to posting about taking improv classes, Burrell also posted about attending a dinner hosted by fellow chef Elizabeth Falkner at SoHo House. Her final post was just four days ago, showing her walking around her neighborhood and running into local personality, The Green Lady of Brooklyn.

After attending the Culinary Institute of America in the '90s, Burrell continued her training in Italy.

She began working in restaurants and for Mario Batali, who landed her a gig on Iron Chef America. From there, she launched her own show, Secrets of a Restaurant Chef, on Food Network and, in 2010, began to host the network's Worst Cooks In America.