Anne Burrell Left Cryptic Messages To Fans Asking Why She Was MIA from 'Worst Cooks in America'

The late Food Network star was MIA when the most recent season aired in January, leaving fans confused why she wasn't on the show alongside Jeff Mauro and Antonia Lofaso.

Fans are reading into a cryptic message left by the late Anne Burrell.

The Food Network star, who made a name for herself thanks to her impressive cuisine, TV presence and spiked blonde hair, died Tuesday, June 17 at her home in Brooklyn, New York, according to TMZ.

Before her passing, fans were left confused as to why she was nowhere to be seen when Worst Cooks in America Celebrity Addition: Heroes vs. Villains aired in January.

While her regular co-stars Jeff Mauro and Antonia Lofaso were there as mentors, fans at the time took to Burrell's Instagram to ask her why she wasn't.

"Chef -- how come you are not doing Worst Cooks this season. That is your show," one fan wrote on her Instagram, to which Burrell replied, "Uuuuughhh…I know. And I don't know. 🫤🤷🏼‍♀️❤️."

In a separate January Instagram post, another fan shared how much they miss seeing the culinary personality. "Looks delicious. I miss you on worst cooks. I'm sitting out this season," the user wrote. Burrell responded, "You and me both Lovely!!! ❤️."

News broke yesterday that the world lost Burrell, with the family releasing a statement to People.

"Anne was a beloved wife, sister, daughter, stepmother, and friend — her smile lit up every room she entered," it read.

"Anne's light radiated far beyond those she knew, touching millions across the world. Though she is no longer with us, her warmth, spirit, and boundless love remain eternal."

She's survived by husband Stuart Claxton. The two tied the knot in 2021; they had no children, though she was stepmom to Claxton's son Javier.

A rep for the NYC Fire Department told TMZ the 911 caller reported that Burrell went into cardiac arrest.

Law enforcement initially told the publication they'd received a call of a woman in need of assistance Tuesday morning after Burrell was found unresponsive inside her Brooklyn home.