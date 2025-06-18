Brittany Cartwright Exposes Jax Taylor's Fake Instagram Profile Amid Return From Rehab

Getty/Bravo

Jax Taylor just got caught red-handed.

On Tuesday's all-new episode of The Valley, Brittany Cartwright exposed her estranged husband's online antics, revealing that Jax had been using a burner Instagram account under the name Frank Dremon to hype himself up and troll others during their ongoing divorce drama.

"Oh my god, did I tell you I found another comment that he did to himself on his burner account?" Brittany spilled to her bestie Janet Caperna after Jax officially moved out of their shared Los Angeles home. "So, it's underneath the thing that's like, 'Jax Taylor Ready to Be the No. 1 Guy in the Group,' and he wrote, 'He's a legend,' about himself. And then somebody wrote back and said, 'In his own mind.'"

"It's so cringey, I love it!" Brittany laughed.

According to Brittany, Jax has been running the Frank Dremon account for quite some time -- and she's known about it all along.

"I've known Jax has had this burner account Frank Dremon for a very long time," she explained in a confessional. "He told me about it, that this was his account that he would go look at things. I don't know if he forgot that I knew about it, but underneath all these posts, all of a sudden I see Frank Dremon."

Bravo then brought the receipts, shadily displaying comments from the Frank Dremon account like, "Called click bait honey."

"People literally separate every day reality stars are know [sic] different. What's your point," another comment read, with one even taking aim at Jax's castmates: "Not a fan of that new girl...She looks thirsty to be on TV."

As for where Jax went wrong, well, he allegedly DM'd Brittany from the burner account.

"He accidentally DM'd me from it!" Brittany said, cracking up with Janet. "He said, 'Please answer the phone like I did for you.' I'm dead. It's such proof that it's him."

Janet was just as shook by the news, telling Brittany, "I am so second hand embarrassed for him right now."

"It's just, like, so funny," Brittany added.

"It's equally cringey and sad because he's like sticking up for himself. I don't even know what to do with this. You know Jax is also on the toilet. He's sitting on his toilet being like, 'He's a legend,'" Janet said in a confessional. "It's like, 'Jax, when you're done, look in the mirror as you're washing your hands hopefully.' I don't know how this 'legend' looks at himself in the mirror."

The comic relief came as a welcome break from the ongoing tension between the former Vanderpump Rules stars. With Brittany, who shares 4-year-old Cruz with Jax, grappling with her ex's return from rehab.

"The house, as of right now, is under both of our names, but I am taking the house," she said of her plans for their shared home. "I'm looking forward to redecorating a few things, changing all the locks, get rid of the nasty, nasty s--t that Jax has done there. I'm gonna disinfect everything, burn sheets, I'm gonna burn photos."

Brittany also slammed Jax for his questionable priorities post-rehab.

"You know what else is driving me nuts?" she asked Janet. "He's saying to everybody, 'Brittany is keeping my son from me.' I'm sorry, you went and got a haircut, you're getting Botox. These are your priorities? You know I unblocked him on Wednesday, he has not reached out to me one time."

Jax, meanwhile, said he was devastated after being served divorce papers from Brittany, and reiterated some of the embarrassment and shame he felt during that time in his life while appearing on Watch What Happens Live after the new episode on Tuesday.

"First of all, I want to apologize to everybody who's watching this right now," Jax, who recently celebrated 201 days of sobriety, began. "This stuff that was shown is pretty triggering to a lot of people. And I'm watching it back -- I watch the episodes now -- and you watch it back, and I'm utterly embarrassed of my actions."

"I want to apologize to everyone... I'm really embarrassed of my actions..." Jax Taylor addresses his behavior on this season of #TheValley #WWHL pic.twitter.com/VZh17WyTjf — Watch What Happens Live! (@BravoWWHL) June 18, 2025 @BravoWWHL

He continued, "Nobody should ever have to deal with the way I acted. Nobody should ever have to deal with verbal abuse from anybody. That being said, I'm really sorry that people had to see all that... very sorry to Brittany. It was a very, very, very tough year for both of us."