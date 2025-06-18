Couple Reported Missing, Before Man Is Found Surrounded by Body Parts: Police

Florence County Sheriff's Office

The North Carolina man was found sitting on a couch, surrounded by plastic containers filled with human remains -- with the Sheriff saying, "It's something like out of some horror movie."

A North Carolina man is behind bars after he was found by police in a home filled with the dismembered remains of another person ... this after both he and his partner were reported missing.

Florence County Sheriff TJ Joye compared the situation to "something out of a horror movie" and called the grisly discovery "very horrific," as his office reveals disturbing details about the arrest of Charles Edward Antwine, 56.

According to jail records, Antwine has only been charged with desecration of human remains -- though additional charges "are possible," per the Sheriff's Department.

Police said they believe they know to whom the body parts will be identified, but are awaiting an official determination.

Missing Persons Case Leads to Gruesome Discovery

According to a press release, relatives of both Christy Thomas Ward and Charles Edward Antwine reported the two missing from their North Carolina home last week.

Then, on Saturday, a patrol deputy in South Carolina checking a boat landing at a local cemetery "spotted what appeared to be the roof of a mostly submerged vehicle" in the water. The vehicle was recovered from the water, but nobody was found inside.

The vehicle's plate was registered to Antwine, who also had an address near Lake City, South Carolina, said the sheriff. When deputies from the department checked out that residence, they "detected an unusual smell coming from the residence and there was no response to knocks on the doors."

The sheriff obtained a search warrant and, once they entered the home, found Antwine "sitting on a couch" -- while investigators "discovered human remains in what are described as plastic containers which were taped shut."

"We found some containers with body parts in them where they appeared to be cut up," Sheriff Joye said WMBF News -- before telling ABC 4, "It's a very horrific crime. "I've had my investigators out there all day, yesterday. And it's one of the worst we've ever seen. It's something like out of some horror movie. Very horrific."

Antwine's Arrest

Antwine was taken into custody, while the remains were brought to Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston for an autopsy. Joye said the remains are believed to be those of Ward, who he said was in a relationship with Antwine. The Sheriff also said Antwine is a person of interest in Ward's presumed death.

Ward's son spoke at a bond hearing this week, telling the court, "This is just wrong. My mother is not a bad person. No matter what she's done. She's overcome so much. And she's been through so much. She just lost her father. And he was the only one left that she had other than us."