Why Jax Taylor Hasn't Been Kicked Off The Valley Despite Accusations It's 'Platforming an Abuser'

Getty

Even as the storylines in Season 2 of The Valley have been dark and dangerously volatile between Jax Taylor and estranged wife Brittany Cartwright, the show's producers are standing behind their journey being part of the show.

"We’re all trying to figure out how to tell the story responsibly and fairly, in a way that is entertaining and real." Those are the words of Alex Baskin, executive producer of Bravo's The Valley, which has followed Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright down a dark path in Season 2.

He qualified his comments to Variety by adding, "That doesn't put a gloss on what is really happening. This subject matter is dark."

The couple, who share 4-year-old Cruz, have had a rocky relationship for a while now, culminating in the reveal of Taylor's addiction problems and his decision to ultimately seek help. Outside of the show, he is celebrating more than 200 days sober.

In the show, which filmed some months ago, the couple is irreparably estranged, living separately, and struggling to figure out co-parenting with Taylor's erratic, angry, and at times dangerously volatile behavior.

He also decided to enter a 30-day mental health treatment facility to focus on his anger after one particularly brutal fight with Cartwright. While he was there, Cartwright made the decision that it was time to officially divorce him after five years of marriage.

And all of this has happened with the cameras of the Vanderpump Rules spinoff rolling, which has left many fans wondering one thing: Why on earth has Jax Taylor not been kicked off the show yet?

In addressing this question, Baskin wanted to push back at an accusation that's been floating around that by continuing to spotlight Jax as a main character on The Valley, he's "platforming an abuser."

"Our job is to tell the full story," Alex countered. "If we didn't tell the story in its completeness, then we would be covering up something that really happened and denying Brittany the chance to share what she had been through."

"I don't think that's really 'platforming an abuser' as much as that is platforming the story," he added, "which includes Brittany’s experience as well as Jax's."

Brittany has been very candid in talking about the end of her tumultuous relationship with Jax. While she is supportive of his ongoing sobriety, she's also admitted that she's somewhat skeptical. As she put it, she's just been through too much and seen too many things over the years.

Fans are definitely seeing some of the worst of it on this season of The Valley. From explosive fights to rehab to fighting over the house and custody, it's been a difficult watch at times.

That goes for Taylor, too, who dropped by Andy Cohen's Watch What Happens Live clubhouse Tuesday night after the latest episode and kicked off his appearance with an apology.

"I want to apologize to everyone... I'm really embarrassed of my actions..." Jax Taylor addresses his behavior on this season of #TheValley #WWHL pic.twitter.com/VZh17WyTjf — Watch What Happens Live! (@BravoWWHL) June 18, 2025 @BravoWWHL

"First of all, I want to apologize to everybody who's watching this right now," he said. "This stuff that was shown is pretty triggering to a lot of people. And I'm watching it back -- I watch the episodes now -- and you watch it back, and I'm utterly embarrassed of my actions."

He continued, "Nobody should ever have to deal with the way I acted. Nobody should ever have to deal with verbal abuse from anybody. That being said, I'm really sorry that people had to see all that... very sorry to Brittany. It was a very, very, very tough year for both of us."

Since the current episodes aired, Jax moved out of the house they used to share, allowing Cruz and Brittany to move in and begin to make it their home. Brittany also revealed that Cruz is on the autism spectrum and that co-parenting remains a bit of a challenge.

Should The Valley choose to keep the exes in the cast for Season 3 and beyond, there's certainly still plenty of drama to explore. But that decision has yet to be made, Baskin tells Variety.

"We're figuring out all of it," while admitting, "It's very likely the show does look different next season, but I don't know what different means."

And while no one is safe, even longtime franchise cast members like Taylor, Baskin did offer a tease that his time many not be over yet.

"Many times before, we've had to make a change based on someone's behavior. But seeking help is the opposite of that," Baskin explained. "Seeking help is obviously what we completely support."