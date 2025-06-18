Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi Hilariously Roasts Her Mom's 'King Kylie' Era

Getty/TikTok



Kylie Jenner's 7-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster, is not a fan of her mom's "King Kylie" era.

That time of the reality star's life was in her younger, teen years of the 2010s, as she rocked a number of bold fashion choices and even more colorful hair transformations -- often going green or pink.

In a new TikTok video posted by Jenner on June 17, her daughter Stormi's jaw hit the floor as she became aware of those makeovers for the first time -- her eyes opening wide in shock after seeing a photo of her mom with a blue wig and red outfit.

"Did you dye your hair in that photo?" Stormi asked Jenner. "No, it was a wig. Mommy used to love wearing wigs," Jenner replied, "And colored wigs."

"A blue wig with red outfit?" Stormi humorously judged.

"I know. It's not good," Jenner then admitted.

The two continued their conversation about Jenner’s outfit, while Stormi had her hands on her hips.

"It's not a good combo," Stormi insisted -- before Jenner then changed the subject to the cherries they were eating in the video. "Stormi just discovered the king kylie era," Kylie captioned the clip.

Viewers and fans commented on the post, laughing at the hilariously sassy replies Stormi gave. Among the reactions was one from Jenner's friend Hailey Bieber, who commented, "Lmfaooooo Storm."

The reality TV star has been creating TikToks with her daughter, whom she shares with rapper Travis Scott, for some time now.

In 2023, Stormi made her first TikTok cameo in Jenner’s makeup tutorial. Since then, Stormi has been appearing more frequently in Jenner's videos ... stealing the hearts of many viewers in the process!