Savannah Chrisley Slams Claims That Julie Chrisley Faked Breast Cancer to 'Avoid Court Proceedings'

Getty

"For someone to make an accusation that my mother lied about having breast cancer at the age of 39, there truly is a special place in hell for you," Savannah said while addressing the rumors.

Savannah Chrisley is setting the record straight about her mom's health.

During Tuesday's episode of her Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley podcast, the 27-year-old reality star addressed disturbing rumors that her mother, Julie Chrisley, faked her breast cancer diagnosis to dodge court proceedings.

"I feel like it's been a long time since we've done a solo podcast, and there's just so many things to catch you up on," Savannah began the episode, which was recorded prior to her parents' prison release. "So I'm gonna try to go about it in the best way possible. But before I do, I really want to address something."

According to Savannah, she first learned about the rumor while scrolling social media during a coffee run.

"I saw where someone commented that, you know, my family was this fraud and were terrible human beings, X Y Z, and how my mother faked her breast cancer diagnosis," she shared. "So I was literally dumbfounded to see the accusations that were being made. 'Apparently, she faked her breast cancer diagnosis to avoid court proceedings,' was what this individual said. And let's take it back."

But Savannah has the receipts, providing a clear timeline which all but shut down the rumors.

"She was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2012. They weren't federally or criminally charged till 2019. So that right there completely debunks your whole theory," she maintained.

Julie and husband Todd Chrisley were sentenced to a combined 19 years in prison in 2022 after being convicted of bank fraud and tax evasion. The Chrisley Knows Best stars reported to prison in January 2023 and were released early after receiving pardons from former President Donald Trump in May.

"But for people that want to know when mom was diagnosed with breast cancer, I know Dad picked me up from school. Mom had a doctor's appointment that day," Savannah recalled. "I'll never forget finding out that mom had breast cancer."

Julie opened up about her diagnosis in a 2018 interview with The Tennessean, revealing it was Todd who pushed her to get a mammogram after two of their friends were diagnosed.

"I did it to appease him so he would shut up and leave me alone," she told the outlet at the time.

Julie, who underwent a double mastectomy at age 39, recalled, "I had a 6-year-old. had to do whatever I had to do to be around for my kids."

Savannah noted on her podcast that the 6-year-old was her younger brother, Grayson, now 19.

"The side effects were horrible," Savannah continued, adding that her mom "basically went through menopause at the age of 39" and suffered "insane hot flashes" during treatment.

"She had two or three reconstructive surgeries. She slept in a recliner for what I feel like was probably a year beside their bed with my dad, because she couldn't stand to lay all the way down."