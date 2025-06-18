Man Calls 911 After Stabbing Fiancee for Shocking Reason as She Pleads, 'Baby, I'm Dying': Police

Waterford Township Police Department/FOX2

"She's right next to me, she's not doing good," the suspect allegedly told the 911 dispatcher after stabbing her five to 10 times while they were lying in bed together.

A man in Michigan was arrested after he allegedly called police on himself -- just moments after stabbing his fiancée.

It was just after 3:40 p.m. on Friday, according to a press release from Waterford Township's police department, that Seth Thomas Martin, 25, called 911 to report he had just stabbed 33-year-old Mallory Myers.

"She's right next to me -- she's not doing good," Martin reportedly told the dispatcher, based on an interview read out in court, as covered by Detroit Fox affiliate WJBK.

The dispatcher told him to apply pressure to the victim's wound, per the call records, but Martin allegedly told them he couldn't because there were too many of them.

According to a police interview detailed in court, the couple was laying together in bed looking at her phone when the sudden attack occurred. He allegedly stabbed her five to 10 times, according to Law & Crime.

According to the police report, the victim was stabbed in 'the neck, the chest, arm a couple times.' Martin reportedly told the dispatcher he'd stabbed his fiancée first in the neck because he "wanted it to take less time," per prosecutors.

Martin reportedly recalled her final words to him, per court documents, telling police he remembered her saying, "Baby, baby, baby, I’m dying. Baby I’m dying. Call the cops."

By the time the Waterford Police Department arrived on the scene, Myers was dead. They allegedly met Martin first, as he exited the home with blood on his arms, according to The Detroit News.

Inside, they reportedly found the victim on the floor of the bedroom, and the suspected murder weapon in the sink.

Martin was arrested on the scene without incident and placed in the Oakland County jail, according to police. He's been charged with first-degree murder.

While speaking with police, Martin allegedly told them that he'd been fantasizing about killing Myers with a knife since "early on in their relationship."

His alleged motive for wanting to kill her, according to the police report, was because "he felt she was driving a wedge between him and his roommate." There were no further details offered.

At his arraignment hearing in court on Monday, Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald noted that the leading cause of death for women between the ages of 15 and 44 is domestic violence.

But, "Mallory Myers wasn't a statistic," she argued. "Her life had purpose, and she should be with us still. We intend to bring Mallory’s killer to justice."

After evidence was presented at this first hearing, the judge denied Martin bond. If convicted, he could face life in prison. Martin is next set to appear in court on June 27 for a probable cause conference.