Taylor Lautner Teases Possible DWTS Casting with 'Training' Video After Fan Speculation

The hilarious video features a Dancing with the Stars pro and comes after Derek Hough riled fans up with a very teasy TikTok comment amid casting reveals for the upcoming season.

Taylor Lautner is leaning into fan speculation about possibly being on Dancing with the Stars after Derek Hough got them all worked up about it with a single comment on TikTok.

The Twilight star posted a video on Instagram, hilariously "training" with last season's DWTS pro champion Jenna Johnson Chmerkovskiy. His wife, Tay Lautner, was seen walking in on their -- moment, you could say -- before slowly backing out with a puzzled look on her face.

Celebrities and influencers rushed to the comment section, reacting to the comedic video – or what it seems to some, a possible sneak peek of things to come.

Last month, Hough hopped on TikTok out of boredom and asked his fans who they would cast for a season on the ABC's ballroom dancing reality show.

"Cast someone I'd have no choice but to go from judge back to pro again for. Make it realistic but also go big. Don't hold back. DWTS casting team is listening," he wrote in bold, white text.

Social media users quickly took to the comments section with possible contestants they think would fit perfectly on the show, including big swings like Britney Spears, to which he replied with, "ultimate," and Sabrina Carpenter, with Hough responding, "we used to work out together."

He even excitedly supported a comment about the option of Keke Palmer getting an invite to star in a season of the show

But one comment left fans speculating that maybe the judge and multiple Mirrorball Trophy winner was teasing about a real possible future announcement.

After one TikTok user wrote, "Taylor Lautner himself or his wife Tay," Hough replied, "This might actually happen."

And it wasn't even the first time Hough had mentioned Lautner. In March of this year, in an interview with Parade , Hough mentioned the Twilight star would be a great fit for the competition.

"Taylor Lautner would be good," he exclusively told them. "He would be great. He would be fantastic. Competitive, athletic," the judge said.

On an episode of The Squeeze podcast last year, Tay Lautner, 28, spoke about how fun it would be to get cast on the show. Her husband, Taylor Lautner added that it would be his wife's dream.

So could either, or both, Taylor Lautners be joining the cast of this fall's new season of Dancing with the Stars. Only time -- and more speculation -- will tell!