TikTok Influencer Breaks Down Sharing Heartbreaking Results During Cancer Journey

TikTok

"This isn't what I thought my life would be like," the 25-year-old said as she broke down in tears while addressing her more than 800k followers.

TikTok Star Sydney Towle gave her followers a heartbreaking update on her cancer journey.

The 25-year-old influencer took to the social media platform on Tuesday, June 17th to reveal the results of a recent medical visit. She has been documenting her bile duct cancer journey on social media to her more than 800k followers.

"It's the first time that I have gone in, and they've said, 'This isn't good,'" she began in the two minute video, adding, "which obviously is not what you want to hear when you have cancer."

The New-York based influencer shared that her next steps will involve getting the hepatic pump put in later this month. It is a device that delivers high doses of chemotherapy to the liver directly.

"Which is a surgery, so I'll be in the hospital for 4-5 days," she shared through her tears, before adding that she didn't want to talk about the possibility as she was "supposed to go on a trip."

"So I just cancelled the trip... Hopefully I'll still get to take it some day," she shared.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

"And then I'll also be on a new form of chemo, in addition to the pump, which will be experimental," she said as she broke down.

"This isn't what I thought my life would be like," she said, adding that while she was told to keep her "positive attitude," there's "only so much that you can keep."

According to the Mayo Clinic, the cancer Towle has been diagnosed with is aggressive and mainly occurs in people over the age of 50.

Towle has previously been the victim of brutal attacks on her credibility online, accusing her faking her diagnosis to make money, like the high profile case of Belle Gibson.

She grew her following by sharing her health journey online, showing her undergoing chemotherapy, GRWMs for appointments and other treatments for bile duct cancer.

The uproar of the haters were so loud it led to Yale-educated oncologist Dr Ghassan Abou-Alta, a specialist in liver and bile duct cancers who treats Sydney, to confirm her diagnosis in conversation with the New York Times.

"She has cancer," he said, categorizing her illness as Stage IV.