90 Day Fiancé's Shekinah and Sarper Reveal Marriage Woes After Bed Wedding

"If you ask me, I don't like the marriage," one of them confessed.

90 Day Fiancé stars Shekinah Garner and Sarper Güven are getting candid about their marriage issues.

The pair, who recently said their their "I dos" in bed -- literally -- make it pretty clear the honeymoon's over in a preview clip from this week's 90 Day Fiancé Tell All.

In the footage, Garner sounded content when talking about her wedding ceremony -- but she quickly broke down into tears revealing they've since been having a number of problems.

"It was perfect, and I loved how intimate it was. There was no one else there, and it was just really special," she said. "But now — I feel like I'm going to get emotional — just everything changed after we got married, and that was my biggest fear and it just, like, came true."

Güven agreed, saying, "Mine, too."

She then claimed things started going downhill when Güven moved to America and into Garner’s home.

"Sarper changed, our dynamic changed, because now we're in the U.S. and he moved into my place, which I know is hard because it does feel like it's my place, you know," Garner said. "But Sarper went through a really bad depression and it brought up a lot of anger from him at me."

Güven then admitted he's not in the best place mentally.

"I am always the control freak, so I have to control things, and when I don't control things, I feel depressed. If you ask me, I don't like the marriage," he disclosed, leaving their co-stars -- and Garner -- shocked.

In an interview with Extra this week, the couple talked about how their hardships have changed since marriage -- while showing they're still together, both rocking their wedding rings.

"We have definitely continued to face challenges, just new ones, so we overcame the obstacles of long distance, of going through the whole visa process, and now it's on to the new challenges and it hasn't been easy," Garner said. "We're just having to acclimate to living together and him trying to live in a new country has been really difficult because there's just so many things that make him feel so out of his element."

"If we can get through the things we've already survived, we can get through everything, I think," she added.

"We love each other ... at least that holds the relationship in an axis, but I hope the strength will be enough," Güven added.