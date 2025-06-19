Ginny & Georgia Creator Reacts to Hart of Dixie Crossover Talk, Teases What's Next for MANG (Exclusive)

Getty/Toofab

TooFab spoke with Ginny & Georgia show creator Sarah Lampert about what to expect in Season 4 with both MANG and Georgia, and dished on those Hart of Dixie rumors.

Georgia may be free, but that doesn't mean all is right and well in Wellsbury.

TooFab spoke to Ginny & Georgia show creator Sarah Lampert about how Georgia's trial transformed both her children -- and the town -- as well as what's next for them in Season 4, now that they're irrevocably different.

"Ginny's changed. Georgia has changed. Austin has changed. There's zero way to go through what they went through this season and be unchanged," Lampert stressed, before touching on Austin's transformation in the final moments of Season 3.

"With Austin, we are seeing him go through two changes at once -- it's the trauma coming off of what he just endured. But then it's also the fact that he's growing up," she explained. "'Cause now he's 10, 11, 12. He's growing up. So now it's this idea that he's a preteen, and that's not always the easiest age, regardless of all this other s--t that's gone down."

Season 3 leaves off with Georgia (Brianne Howey) off the hook for murdering Tom Fuller -- Cynthia's husband -- thanks to Austin (Cody Faulk), who implicates his estranged father, Gil, in the crime, all but ruining any future relationship he stands to have with his father. It also sees the emergence of a new Ginny (Antonia Gentry) who in addition to her much longer locks, has a newfound attitude and confidence that impacts both her relationship with her mom and her friends in Wellsbury.

"With Ginny this season, her kind of newfound superpower is this control -- really hard-won control. 'Cause this is a character that's really been swirling in her mom's orbit, and she's always been out of control. All these other adults are making decisions, she's along for their ride and she has to deal with it," Lampert explained.

"And this season she takes control and is it a bridge too far? Has something in her died a little bit? Yes, definitely, I think we see that, but at the same time, she's also mentally healthy in a way she's never been before," she continued. "She's got her firm boundaries. She's finally not accepting other people as her weight to carry."

As for the rift between Ginny and Max, and Max and the rest of MANG, Lampert says she understands why, after going through what she went through with her mom, Ginny didn't have the time or energy to be bothered with Max's "s--t."

Max, who is loosely based on Lampert as a teen, does make viewers feel for her by the end of Season 3 however, with the tides turning against her in Season 2 as a bit of a villain.

"Maxine is the character in the show that I most based on myself," Lampert admitted. "So after season 1, I was hearing a lot of the discourse online and it was like, 'We could never hate Max. We love Max.' And I was like, 'Hahaha. Wanna bet?' And Season 2, I really put every bad quality -- especially at the age -- into the character. She overreacted, [is] dramatic, really vindictive, all these things."

"And then, at the end of Season 2, everyone was like, 'We hate Max.' And I was like, 'Wanna bet?'" she continued. "And then in Season 3, we changed it again and you really got inside her head. And I was really excited to be able to show the inside of Maxine's head for a variety of reasons."

"I think you should empathize with her," she added. "To be fair, every character on the show deserves empathy because they're all humans -- we all deserve empathy -- but we definitely purposely pivot where we shine the spotlight in the show."

Max's twin, Marcus (Felix Mallard), meanwhile, is off to rehab after being forced to confront his battle with alcohol. And while he's in denial, it seems he still has Ginny in his corner, though Lampert believes they both have a lot of work to do before they can become "endgame."

"They're not ready for each other," she admitted. "There's a lot of growing both of those characters need to do before they can be in any kind of serious relationship. And they're children."

While the future is uncertain for MANG, it also leaves Georgia's love life in question, with one fan theory sending viewers of the Netflix series for a hopeful loop. After it was suggested that Georgia's soon-to-be ex-husband Paul (Scott Porter) get a new love interest in the form of his Hart of Dixie co-star, Rachel Bilson.

While Lampert says she hasn't heard this rumor, she told TooFab she was intrigued by the idea, especially because Howey guest starred on the beloved CW series as a love interest for Porter.

"Fun," she said when asked about the rumors. "I think we're open to everything right now."

"We're in the writers' room right now for Season 4 with all of our returning writers and we're having a good time," Lampert gushed. "The beauty of this writers' room is the show is so wild -- for lack of a better word -- that the writers' room really allows you to play, and experiment and throw spaghetti at the wall in a way; that that's where some of the best ideas for the season come out; so nothing's off the table."