Angelina Pivarnick Reunites with Jersey Shore Roommates Amid Treatment After Intervention (Exclusive)

"I feel like the tools that I'm learning in there [are] definitely helping me to cope," she explains while driving to meet the group at a farm in South Jersey.

As she continues to work on her behavior in an ongoing program, Angelina Pivarnick is looking forward to reuniting with her Jersey Shore Family Vacation roommates.

In TooFab's exclusive preview of Thursday's new episode of the MTV series, Angelina and the crew embark on a road trip down to a farm in South Jersey after their previous trip to South Carolina fell through.

While riding solo in the backseat of an SUV, Angelina shares that she's "ready" to see her pals after being in a program, and reflects on her treatment.

"I would live here if I didn't have 700 cats," she jokes, staring out at the landscape, before opening up in a confessional. "I'm just kidding."

"Definitely ready to meet the roommates," she explains. "I haven't been chilling with them in a while."

"I've been going to a program. It's five days a week," she adds. "And I feel like the tools that I'm learning in there [are] definitely helping me to cope, and I'm trying to just be more of a calmer Ang."

This comes after last week's episode, in which the crew sat down for an intervention with Angelina, telling her she needed to get help for her problems and "put in the work" -- not unlike how Mike and Ronnie did in the past. This after she claimed on a podcast she wasn't close with the cast, amid other concerning behavior.

"We'll be with you every step of the way, but we got to continue to go in the right direction," Mike told Angelina, "because if you start to go into the other direction ... hope could be lost."

"I definitely don't want that," she said, to which Ronnie and the group agreed that they "don't want that" for Angelina either.

Angelina agreed to take accountability and see a therapist to address her issues head-on, with Mike saying that the group was going to "find a place" that "works best" for her for treatment.

"I'll go tomorrow," Angelina replied, with the group sharing their encouragement.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays on MTV.