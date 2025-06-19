Justin Hartley Has 'Not Been Invited' to His Daughter's 21st Birthday (Exclusive)

The This Is Us star posed with his 20-year-old daughter, Isabella, on the pink carpet for the premiere of his new film Bride Hard, before opening up to TooFab about her upcoming milestone.

Sounds like Justin Hartley will be missing out ons his daughter's 21st birthday.

While celebrating his role in the new film Bride Hard, the Tracker star brought daughter Isabella Justice Hartley and wife, actress Sofia Pernas, to the premiere at the DGA Theater in Los Angeles on Wednesday night.

While speaking with TooFab exclusively at the premiere, the This Is Us actor reflected on how fast his daughter -- who he shares with his ex-wife and former Passions co-star Lindsay Hartley -- has grown.

"I don't know how that happened. I mean ... It was like overnight," he told TooFab on the pink carpet.

Getty

While the film is being pitched as an action-filled Die Hard meets Bridesmaids, there are some heartfelt father of the bride moments too, something Hartley himself will likely have to face someday.

"There will be that moment, won't there? Yeah," he began.

"That'll be a bittersweet moment," he added. "I can imagine you being so happy for them. They found someone that loves them. But also, it really is a ... There's no going back after that, right? It's got to be [emotional]."

Isabella has another life milestone coming soon, as she's set to celebrate her 21st birthday next week. Her father, however, is being kept in the dark about her plans.

"I have not been invited to whatever they have planned," he told TooFab.

"I asked her," he recalled. "I was like, 'Someone asked me, so what are you guys doing for her 21st birthday?' And I was like, 'I haven't gotten the invite.' So I asked her, 'What are we doing for your 21st birthday?' And she was like, 'Well... I...,' And I was like, 'Oh, yes, of course..'"

Despite the lack of invitation, the actor posed proudly next to the 20 year old on the pink carpet ahead of the screening. See his reaction after we reminded him she'll also be of legal drinking age soon in the video above.

Justin joins forces with an all-star cast -- including a mini Pitch Perfect reunion with Anna Camp and Rebel Wilson -- in the new film.

In the movie, Camp stars as the bride, while Wilson plays a secret agent whose work complicates the wedding festivities.