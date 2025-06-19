Kristin Cavallari Claims She Hasn't 'Gotten a Penny' in Jay Cutler Divorce

Getty

Kristin Cavallari is setting the record straight about her divorce from Jay Cutler.

During the June 18 episode of Honestly Cavallari: The Headline Tour, the 38-year-old reality star and entrepreneur got candid about her 2020 divorce from former NFL quarterback, and addressed long-standing speculation about his involvement in her business, Uncommon James.

"Our revenue is close to $50 million a year," Cavallari shared. "But because I was obviously a WAG -- athletes' wives and girlfriends, if you're not familiar -- people love to say that everything I have in my life is because of my ex-husband, and that my ex-husband funded Uncommon James."

But Cavallari made clear it was her and her alone who built her brand.

"But I am, to this day, 100% owner, and I've never taken any outside funding," she maintained.

And when it comes to money from her ex? She doubled down: "I have never gotten a penny from my ex-husband. I didn't get any money from our divorce, so let's just clear that up."

Later in the episode, Cavallari opened up to best friend and celeb hairstylist Justin Anderson about life post-divorce, and how her approach to dating has changed since her split from Cutler, with whom she shares three kids: Camden, 12, Jaxon, 11, and daughter Saylor, 9.

"It became really f--king hard," she said of getting back into the dating scene. "I'm not going for toxic anymore. I am never gonna settle. I am waiting for my perfect."

Anderson pointed out that Cavallari has a history of dating "really unhealthy guys," and asked if she ever felt like she couldn't steamroll a man. "I couldn't steamroll Jay," Cavallari said.

But Anderson disagreed: "Yeah you could, you owned Jay."

"Yeah, but not in a way where I could do whatever the f--k I wanted," Cavallari clarified. "It wasn't like I could just run all over him."

Following her breakup with TikTok star Mark Estes in September 2024, Cavallari has been dating, but she's raising her standards, and her kids are helping with that -- by being brutally honest about who their mom couples up with next.

Sons Camden and Jaxon shared their unfiltered opinions about after Cavallari revealed she planned to go to Scottsdale, Arizona, after the tour to see the mystery man she'd been dating.

"What's in Scottsdale?" Camden asked his mom. Cavallari coyly replied, "That guy."

Confused, Camden pressed further: "Wait what? The hockey guy?"

"He's a baseball player," Cavallari said, correcting her son from the driver’s seat, as both boys sat in the back of the car.

"He [is] what mom? Like who is this kid? Is he like 27?" Camden joked.

Cavallari quickly corrected him, revealing the guy's actual age: "He's 30."

"Oh mom, too young then," Jaxon fired back, with Camden backing his brother up, adding, "I dunno about it, mom. Dunno about it."

While Cavallari didn't spill much more to her kids, she did give her audience in Boston a cryptic clue about her love life.

"I can't tell you who the athletes are that I'm talking to at the moment," she teased during the live show, "because there's two of them!"

While Cavallari has been having fun playing the field, at the end of the day, she's looking for someone special who she can really "trust."

"It's gonna take someone really f--king special for me to want to continue to make them a priority and make time for someone," she said in a confessional. "I want someone who is my rock, who I can really lean on and really trust, because I've never experienced that in a relationship."