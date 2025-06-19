Rebel Wilson Says 'It's Really Hard Being a Working Mum,' Spills on Year One of Marriage (Exclusive)

The actress also teases the Pitch Perfect reunion in her new film and reveals whether her daughter Royce has seen any of the a cappella franchise.

Rebel Wilson is learning about the challenges that come with being a working mom.

While celebrating her new film Bride Hard, the actress opened up to TooFab about her two-year-old daughter Royce ... and if she has seen any of the Pitch Perfect franchise yet.

"She's seen 30 minutes of Pitch Perfect 1," the Australian actress told TooFab on the pink carpet at the DGA Theater in Los Angeles on Wednesday night.

"And she quite enjoyed the singing. She loves singing and dancing. But she's not at that level where she can sit and watch a whole movie," Wilson continued, before sharing how her first year of marriage has been with Ramona Agruma. The 44-year-old Bridesmaids actress ties the knot in Sardinia last September.

"Married life is great," she said. "Look out for Ramona. She has a small cameo in this movie playing a Russian scientist."

"It's so different," Wilson continued about her personal life. "It's hard being a working mum. It's really hard. But, you know, juggling everything. But I'm really enjoying it. And my daughter is a treat. She's a treat."

Wilson fans will be excited to see a mini Pitch Perfect reunion with Anna Camp, in the new film. Plus, some of The Barden Bellas got an early screening of the flick, which is described as Die Hard meets Bridesmaids.

"Some came. I did a little test screening," Wilson told TooFab exclusively. "And so some of the girls have already seen it. It's just fun!"

It's been over 13 years since we first fell in love with the a cappella group, with the first film spawning two sequels, a TV series spinoff ... and demand for a fourth movie. In the years since the OG, the girls have remained close.

"I'm about to go on holidays with one in Greece," Wilson said. "So we all hang out all the time. And so to reunite with Anna Camp after 14 years of friendship, it's so nice. And it's so easy to play best friends with her because she's so great."

In the movie, Camp stars as the bride, while Wilson plays a secret agent whose work complicates the wedding festivities.

"It's just a fun movie," she added. "This is like, if you want to turn your brain off and just go see a fun movie, there's hardly any fun movies out. But Bride Hard is definitely one of them!"

Anna Chlumsky, Da'Vine Joy Randolph and Justin Hartley also co-star, with Bride Hard hitting theaters on June 20.