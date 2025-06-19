Ryan Lochte Breaks Silence on Rumors His Betrayal Left Wife Kayla No Choice But Divorce

Getty

Lochte released a statement after rumors began swirling that Reid had "no choice" but to divorce him.

Ryan Lochte is speaking out amid allegations surrounding his split from estranged wife Kayla Rae Reid.

In a statement to PEOPLE Wednesday, June 18, the 40-year-old Olympian said, "Kayla and I both wish to keep this matter private for many reasons, most importantly, to protect our children. For that reason, I also won't be commenting on this matter, or replying to allegations made by third parties."

Lochte's comments come just hours after the outlet reported that a source close to the family claimed Reid felt she had no choice but to end the marriage. Reid declined to comment for the story.

Per the source, the 33-year-old model allegedly split from Lochte because he "damaged so much of their marriage and he’s broken her heart so many times," describing it, per People, by saying that Lochte betrayed her in more ways than one.

The source continued with claims that Reid stayed by Lochte's side "protecting him for so long" until she purportedly decided that maybe "by leaving he’ll have to be court-mandated to get help."

Earlier this month, Reid announced the breakup after seven years of marriage in a candid Instagram post shared on June 4.

"Earlier this year, I made the hard decision to end my marriage after deep prayer and reflection," she wrote at the time. "I hold marriage in the highest regard, so this has been one of the most painful, revealing and challenging seasons of my life. I've been hesitant to share until I could do so from a place of healing -- not from fresh, open wounds."

She added, "Sometimes we face trials we didn't choose or see coming. And in those moments, we're forced to make the hardest decisions to protect our peace, our children and our future. I've come to understand that staying isn't always the most loving decision someone can make. For me, leaving was an act of love -- for those around me and myself."

Lochte and Reid, who tied the knot in 2018, share three children together: Caiden, 7, Liv, 5, and Georgia, who turns 2 in July.

Shortly after Reid's announcement, Lochte also took to Instagram with his own message about the breakup.

"Although this decision hasn't been easy, I believe it's the right step toward peace and well-being for us both," he shared. "I remain committed to healing, growth and coparenting with care and respect as we move forward separately. Thank you to our family and friends for your continued support. It truly means a lot as we begin this new chapter."

TMZ confirmed earlier this month that Reid filed for divorce, with the former Playboy model listing their date of separation date as March 7, and requested sole parental responsibility for their children, while also proposing shared legal custody.