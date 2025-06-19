Scott Wolf's Estranged Wife Kelley Breaks Silence After Hospitalization, Divorce

Instagram/Getty

The series of posts marked the first time the Real World: New Orleans has spoken out after being hospitalized amid news of her divorce from the Party of 5 actor.

Kelley Wolf is speaking out for the first time following her hospitalization and highly publicized split from husband Scott Wolf.

The 48-year-old life coach and TV personality took to Instagram on Wednesday, June 18, posting a striking image of her hand giving a thumbs-up. Sporting red nail polish, a black lace glove, and a stack of gold bracelets, Kelley appeared to be sitting at a bar.

The photo included a simple text overlay that read, "Hi," alongside an inset of what looked like a more scenic, outdoor shot.

"God bless," she captioned the photo, which comes just days after Kelley was hospitalized in Utah following a troubling incident at the Sundance Resort.

In a statement to TMZ Friday, June 13, law enforcement said "deputies responded to the Sundance Resort for a report of a female that needed some help. Upon speaking with the female, our Deputies learned that she had made concerning comments to a family member, and she also made similar comments to our Deputies."

"For that reason, our Deputies transported the female to a local hospital," the statement concluded.

Kelley later shared a series of emotional Instagram Stories, asking her followers to "be nice" and "be kind," as she referenced both men's mental health month and the Juneteenth holiday.

She later shared a photo alongside her father, calling him "The GOAT" -- as well as a photo of her purse, which reads, "Shut the f--k up" and the message, "Momma loves U!! J, M, Goose!"

That, it seems, it an apparent message to her children.

Last week, Kelley released an audio recording of her interaction with deputies, during which she appeared to be handcuffed after allegedly making "some comments" authorities deemed alarming.

"I didn't mean to," she said in the clip. "I think Scott Wolf is abusing me, and now you are abusing me more."

She then turned on her camera, showing her hands restrained behind her back. In a follow-up post from what appeared to be a police holding room, she wrote: "This is horrible. Please check in on my kids. Also … I am happy! Happier than I have ever been. I have NO idea why or how this is happening in AMERICA."

Her posts come after her estranged husband Scott filed for divorce on Monday, June 9, in Utah.

The Real Word: New Orleans alum actually announced the news herself one day later in an Instagram post , depicted an image of a lioness and three flying eagles.

"It is with a heavy heart that Scott and I are moving forward with the dissolution of our marriage," she began. "This has been a long, quiet journey for me — rooted in hope, patience, and care for our children. While I will not speak publicly about the details, I feel peace knowing that I've done everything I can to walk this path with integrity and compassion."

While Kelley declared she would not give specifics, she made clear that she and her now-ex are parting amicably as she wrote, "Scott Wolf is one of the best fathers I've ever known and one of the best partners a woman could have the privilege of sharing life with. He is kind, thoughtful, funny, and beautiful in spirit."

Wolf then released a statement confirming the split after more than two decades of marriage.

"After 21 years of marriage, I have made the most difficult decision of my life, and filed for divorce from my wife Kelley. Our children have always been, and continue to be, the loves of our lives and our every priority, so I kindly ask for privacy at this time as we help guide them through this new chapter," he wrote at the time.

Kelly and the Party of 5 actor tied the knot in 2004 and share three children: Jackson, 16, Miller, 12, and Lucy, 11.