Porn Star Austin Wolf Admits Enticing Minor to Engage In Sex Act: 'I Knew It Was Wrong'

Wolf reportedly "sobbed" as he addressed the court while pleading guilty -- this after he was initially arrested following extremely disturbing child pornography allegations.

Porn star Austin Wolf reportedly pleaded guilty Friday to enticement of a minor.

The adult entertainer -- real name Justin Heath Smith -- entered the plea in a Manhattan courtroom earlier today, following his arrest on child pornography charges more than a year ago.

Per court docs, via Pride.com, Wolf "knowingly, using a facility and means of interstate and foreign commerce, persuaded, induced, enticed, and coerced an individual who had not attained the age of 18 years to engage in prostitution and sexual activity for which a person can be charged with a criminal offense."

The docs claim Wolf also "aided and abetted the same, and attempted to do the same, to wit, Smith and another individual induced a 15-year-old minor to engage in sexual activities while in New York, New York."

"In late 2023 or early 2024, I induced a 15-year-old to engage in a sex act, I don't remember through text or [social media], but phones were definitely used," he said, per New York Post, who reported he was also "beginning to sob" as he spoke.

"I know what I was doing was wrong," he continued. "I apologize. I knew it was wrong when I did it. I don't blame anyone else for my conduct. [Although] It was another person engaging in the conduct. I take full 100 percent responsibility for my actions and I am prepared for the consequences."

Per the Post, lesser pornography charges will be dropped at his sentencing in September. According to Judge Paul Engelmayer, Smith faces face a mandatory 10-year sentence and a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Smith was arrested in June 2024, with the U.S. Attorney's Office in New York's Southern District and James Smith of the FBI, accusing him of "sending and receiving hundreds of videos of child pornography" via Telegram.

"Those videos depicted children as young as infants, including a video showing a 10-year-old child bound and raped," they claimed in a press release at the time.

Per the 2024 release, Smith "using an anonymous Telegram account, exchanged hundreds of videos containing child pornography with another individual whose phone was later seized and searched by the FBI pursuant to a search warrant." An undercover agent then began communicating with the account, with Smith allegedly revealing "details that confirmed his identity."

The Telegram communications went down between March 24 and 28th of last year, per the release.

The FBI then executed a search on Smith's Manhattan apartment, with the Attorney's Office saying they then found an SD card "with hundreds of videos containing child pornography."

At the time, he was charged with one count of distribution and receipt of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography. He was not, initially, charged with enticement of a minor.