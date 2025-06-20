Chrishell Stause Shares Emotional Fertility Post: 'Back on the IVF Hell Train'

Getty

The reality star got candid about her and G Flip's road to having a child of their own

Chrishell Stause has resumed her journey with in vitro fertilization -- but she claims this might be her last attempt.

The Selling Sunset realtor shared photo of medication on her Instagram Story, writing, "Back on the IVF hell train. I think this may be my last attempt." Stause furthered the post explaining, "There are other alternatives but this route needed to be tried first bc of timing. So if it's meant to be, it will be. If not, pivot. ♥️"

The 43-year-old reality star followed up that Story with a still image of a character saying "Thank You" from the show Twin Peaks, and the text, "Live footage of me reading all the beautiful supportive messages on the last slide, THANK YOU🙏🏻."

Instagram

Chrishell is attempting to have children with her partner, G Flip, who she married in May 2023. The couple first met at a Halloween party in 2021 and began officially dating in March 2022, after Chrishell split from her Selling Sunset co-star, Jason Oppenheim.

The Traitors contestant has been vocal about her desire for kids. In a recent interview with US Weekly , Chrishell and G Flip confessed that fertility and family planning have been the largest strains on their marriage.

"It's not like we can have one naturally. There are so many steps, there's so much planning, there are so many complications and things that can go wrong," Stause told the publication. Her spouse added, "It's been very stressful. Queer couples having kids, things not going your way, it's been pretty sad at times."

They said they've learned to support each other through encouraging text messages, buying each other their favorite things and overall being present.

In the past, they've also opened up about the financial strains that come with IVF.