Ginny and Georgia's Nathan Mitchell Addresses AI Rumors: 'That's Just My Face'

The AI speculation began after some viewers suggested Mitchell looked "too perfect" during the show's third season.

Ginny & Georgia star Nathan Mitchell never expected he'd have to prove he's human, but here we are.

The 36-year-old actor, who plays Ginny's father, Zion Miller on the hit Netflix series, addressed viral theory that he's not a real person in a recent interview with New York Living Wednesday.

"I am AI," Mitchell quipped when asked about the online speculation. "I'm actually a projection. I'm a hologram. It's really advanced technology. Google's new operating system."

The rumors began after Season 3 of Ginny & Georgia dropped on the streamer June 5, with fans taking to social media to question if Mitchell's flawless appearance and "robotic"

movements were just a little "too" perfect.

"You look CGI, AI, or out of a video game this season," one follower commented on a recent Instagram post from Mitchell.

Another chimed in, "Is it just me or Zion (respectfully) is so good looking he just doesn't seem like a real person 😂😂 some scenes literally look like AI."

Others even likened his uncanny appearance to characters in the Grand Theft Auto video game and the 2004 film, The Polar Express.

Mitchell, luckily, was able to laugh off the speculation, telling the outlet, "It's funny to be, like, scrolling through the internet, and being like, 'That's just my face.' You know?"

"I think there might be a setting on the TV that people maybe don't know they have on that maybe, like, filters thing," he added.

Though the interview helped debunk the wild theory for some fans, others weren't fully convinced.

"He's just beautiful!! 🫶🏾🥰💚 Not AI at all," one fan commented, with a more skeptical user writing, "Hmmm idk you look diff in the show. On this season at least."

"Man be too attractive it's hard to believe his actually real," another added.

In addition to Ginny & Georgia, Mitchell’s resume includes roles on Angels in America, Arrow, The Tomorrow People, Timeless, iZombie, Supernatural, The Boys and more.