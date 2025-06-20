Jack Schlossberg Shares Concern About Out Ryan Murphy's JFK Jr. Show: 'Grotesque'

Getty

"I hope those making this show about him take seriously what he stood for in his life, all that he achieved in it," JFK Jr.'s nephew and the grandson of John F. Kennedy and Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis said.

Jack Schlossberg has some thoughts about American Love Story.

The 32-year-old grandson of John F. Kennedy and Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis isn't too pleased about Ryan Murphy's upcoming series, which focuses on John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy.

Taking to Instagram, the political journalist said in an Instagram Story: "Lately, my news feed has been filled with pictures of my uncle, John F. Kennedy Jr., a great man."

"For those wondering whether his family was ever consulted, or has anything to do with, the new shows being made about him, the answer is no," he added.

Jack is the son of Caroline Kennedy and Edwin Schlossberg and revealed his family was never consulted about the show, adding there is "not much" the family can do about it. He went on to explain that "the right to privacy, which includes the ability to control your own name, image and likeness, doesn't survive death in the state of New York."

"For that matter, he's considered a public figure, so there's not much we can do," he continued.

He noted that that he isn't against the FX limited series -- but wants it to be made with the right intentions.

"I hope those making this show about him take seriously what he stood for in his life, all that he achieved in it, and that they donate some of the profits [from] what they're making to the John F. Kennedy Library," he continued.

"For the record, I think admiration for my uncle John is great," he said. "What I don't think is great is profiting off of it in a grotesque way."

The reaction comes after Murphy revealed camera test images for the upcoming series on the official Ryan Murphy Productions Instagram account.

They show stars Paul Kelly as John-John and Sarah Pidgeon as his wife, both of whom died in a plane crash off of Martha's Vineyard in 1999. Kennedy was 38 at the time of his death, while Bessette was 33.

"FIRST LOOK! 📸 Here are some stills from our LOVE STORY camera test," Murphy wrote in his caption.

"We started shooting this week in New York City and can't wait until you see the romantic and tragic love story between America's prince, JFK Jr., and fashion icon Carolyn Bessette," he continued, confirming the show will release the week of Valentine's Day 2026.

"Over a thousand actors auditioned for each of these roles, and we absolutely found the perfect choices," he concluded, "Congratulations Sarah and Paul!"

In a second post, Murphy also shared test footage of both Kelly and Pidgeon, as well as Alessandro Nivola as Calvin Klein, Leila George as Kelly Klein, Sydney Lemmon as Lauren Bessette and Noah Fearnley as Carolyn's ex and Baywatch star Michael Bergin.

It isn't the first time Schlossberg has spoken about the series. He commented on Murphy's initial Instagram post by writing, "HEY RYAN -- admiration for John is great but maybe consider DONATING PROFITS TO THE KENNEDY LIBRARY thanks."

Murphy actually responded, writing, "I absolutely will."

The FX show is the latest "Story" offering from Murphy, who has so far released American Horror Story, American Crime Story and American Sports Story. He's also made Feud and the upcoming series The Beauty for the network.

Naomi Watts will also star on the series as JFK Jr.'s mother, Jackie Kennedy.