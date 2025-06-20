Machine Gun Kelly Reveals Why He and Megan Fox Named Daughter Saga

Getty

MGK shared the inspiration for their daughter's unique name just days after officially announcing the moniker to the world in a heartwarming video.

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox didn't go the traditional route when naming their baby girl, but they had some interesting inspiration when it comes to picking out the little one's unique moniker.

The pair, who welcomed their daughter back in March, recently revealed her full name: Saga Blade Fox-Baker. And according to MGK, there's powerful symbolism behind it,

"I think her journey, you know, the five years of kind of her culmination of coming, disappearing, coming back again, disappearing, coming back again," MGK shared during an appearance on Today Friday. "She is an epic story. That's what saga means."

The "Cliché" singer added that the name also ties back to his own Noridic roots, adding "That's the Nordic goddess of storytelling. So, she has a storytelling future ahead of her."

The reveal comes after earlier this week, the proud dad officially introduced Saga to the world. In a heartwarming video shared to Instagram, MGK is seen strumming a ukulele while baby Saga is heard cooing in a rocker.

"Saga Blade Fox-Baker," he captioned the June 17 post. "Thank you for the ultimate gift @meganfox."

As for her middle name, "Blade," that appears to also have been close to the pair's heart. In a resurfaced clip from a 2021 GQ Couples Quiz, Megan asked MGK to guess what she thought his middle name should be after he revealed he didn't have one.

"Can I guess what your middle name would be?" she asked, before answering herself: "Blade."

A giddy MGK replied, "That's what I want."

In addition to baby Saga -- her first with MGK -- Fox is also mom to three boys -- Noah, 12, Bodhi, 11, and Journey, 8 -- from her previous marriage to Brian Austin Green.

Green and fiancée Sharna Burgess have already met the little one, telling TooFab MGK and Megan are "obsessed" over the little one.