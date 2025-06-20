Mitchel Musso Shuts Down Miley Cyrus' Weed Allegations from Hannah Montana Set

Getty

Mitchel Musso is denying Miley Cyrus' allegation that he smoked weed on the set of Hannah Montana with her father, Billy Ray Cyrus.

On a new podcast episode of Sorry We're Cyrus, the 'Party in the U.S.A' singer’s mother, Tish Cyrus, asked her daughter about a "core memory" from her time on the show.

"Dad smoking pot and everyone blaming me for it," the 32-year-old musician answered.

"It’s hilarious," she continued, "he wasn't sharing."

Tish then revealed that, at the time, she didn't believe it was Billy Ray who was getting high.

"They were calling me, saying, 'B. Ray was smoking pot,'" she recalled, "And I was saying, 'He would never do that.'" Tish then added, "It was Mitchel Mussi."

"It was Mitchel Musso," Miley said with a smile. "It was both."

Musso, who played one of Miley's best friends in the show, pushed back on the allegations in a statement to E! News.

"Well, that's not how I remember it," he confirmed. "However, I've got plenty of stories from those years that might be worth having a conversation about. If we're revisiting Hannah Montana history—just say the word."

The former Disney star, who was on the show from 2006 to 2011, added that regardless of Miley's claim, he still respects her and her family.