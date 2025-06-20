First Photos from Outer Banks' Final Season Revealed as Production Begins

Netflix

The hunt continues for the Blue Crown, after the Pogues lost one of their own.

To officially kick off Summer 2025, Netflix announced Friday that the fifth and final season of Outer Banks has started production, ahead of its 2026 premiere.

The streamer also released two new cast photos, showing stars Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss, Drew Starkey and Carlacia Grant, as the Pogues get back to work.

Netflix

In addition to the returning six leads, Netflix also confirmed that Austin North and Fiona Palomo are again back as series regulars, while both Tony Crane (Chandler Groff) and Cullen Moss (Sheriff Shoupe) have been upgraded to regulars as well.

Not among the names confirmed by the streamer, however, was Rudy Pankow. The actor played JJ Maybank on the show's first four seasons, before he was killed off in heartbreaking fashion in the Season 4 finale ... by his own father!

The final episodes should show the Pogues getting revenge on Groff for JJ's murder, as well as a possible trip to Portugal to track down both him and the Blue Crown.

Some fans have continued to hold out hope that, somehow, JJ will return.

Posting this now so in season 5 I can look back knowing I always thought JJ would come back and I was right (I'm staying delusional) pic.twitter.com/mCd5xTl7UD — Outer banks fan (@Obxfanalways) June 18, 2025 @Obxfanalways

Can't wait to see this in season 5 when JJ gets revived pic.twitter.com/sRksEswHPt — Outer banks fan (@Obxfanalways) June 16, 2025 @Obxfanalways

Before the series went back into production, Cline took to TikTok to post about getting ready to film the final episodes ... expressing how grateful she is for the show and its supporters.

Bailey commented under Cline's post, sharing a mutual feeling about the show coming to an end.

"We will be in shambles on the last day. Let's wait til then 🥹🥹🥹🥹😭😭," wrote Bailey.